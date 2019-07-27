.

Joe Perry Surprised By Aerosmith's Deuces Are Wild Residency

07-27-2019
Aerosmith

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry says that he is pretty surprised how well the production of the band's current Deuces Are Wild residency in Las Vegas has been going.

Perry spoke with Consequence Of Sound about shows and said, "This Vegas [residency], we wanted it to be something new and unique, and it took up most of our time, certainly as much time as it would to make a record.

"We started talking about [the residency] a year ago, so it was a big production. So far, it seems to be working. I'm pretty surprised, if you wanna know the truth."

The guitarist was also asked about the possibility of new Aerosmith album and revealed that he is open to it, "It doesn't take much to get me going, I love to record. So, when the time is right, Aerosmith will come around to do another record."


Related Stories


Joe Perry Surprised By Aerosmith's Deuces Are Wild Residency

Joe Perry Talks Aerosmith's 50th Anniversary, Possible New Album

Aerosmith's Joe Perry On His Hollywood Vampires Bandmates

Paul McCartney Jams Beatles Classic With Aerosmith's Steven Tyler

Aerosmith To Reunite With Original Tour Van On American Pickers

Aerosmith See 'Good Chance' Of New Music Coming

Aerosmith To Open Their Own Museum In Las Vegas

Aerosmith Star Misses Another Residency Show Due To Injury

Aerosmith Reveal Why Joey Kramer Missed Show

Aerosmith Star Misses Las Vegas Residency Show

More Aerosmith News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Van Halen Had Trouble With Each Other On Last Tour- Woodstock 50 Festival Reportedly Moving To New State- Joe Perry Surprised By Aerosmith's Deuces Are Wild Residency- more


Reviews
Yes, John Lodge, Asia, Carl Palmer Live On The Royal Affair Tour

Caught In The Act: Stryper Live 2019

Stray Cats - 40

The Return of James to America

Sites and Sounds: Genre Themed Music Cruise Edition

advertisement


Latest News
Van Halen Had Trouble With Each Other On Last Tour

Woodstock 50 Festival Reportedly Moving To New State

Joe Perry Surprised By Aerosmith's Deuces Are Wild Residency

Slaves Recruit The Voice Star As New Singer

Motorhead Announce Box Set And Deluxe Reissues

Metallica Share 'Halo On Fire' Live Video

Alter Bridge Streaming New Song 'Pay No Mind'

The Ramones Stream Previously Unreleased Recording From Reissue



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.