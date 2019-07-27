Joe Perry Surprised By Aerosmith's Deuces Are Wild Residency

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry says that he is pretty surprised how well the production of the band's current Deuces Are Wild residency in Las Vegas has been going.

Perry spoke with Consequence Of Sound about shows and said, "This Vegas [residency], we wanted it to be something new and unique, and it took up most of our time, certainly as much time as it would to make a record.

"We started talking about [the residency] a year ago, so it was a big production. So far, it seems to be working. I'm pretty surprised, if you wanna know the truth."

The guitarist was also asked about the possibility of new Aerosmith album and revealed that he is open to it, "It doesn't take much to get me going, I love to record. So, when the time is right, Aerosmith will come around to do another record."





