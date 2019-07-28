.

Guns N' Roses Have Learned To Keep Things Under Wraps

07-28-2019
Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses star Duff McKagan says that he doesn't have the feeling that the current reunion with Slash and Axl will end and that it is a good thing to keep people in the dark about the band's plans because being too open caused problems for the group in the past.

Duff was asked during a recent interview if he believes that the Not In This Lifetime reunion is "finite" and he responded, " "I don't have that feeling at all, it's a finite thing. Because we've done no press yet, nobody knows. And I kind of dig it, to be honest with you.

"I'm not trying to keep you in the dark. I don't dig the feeling of keeping you in the dark, but it's kind of nice. It's a thing where nobody needs to know our business. I think that's...

"We got into trouble a long time ago, where people knew all of our business... So we talk about things to each other now, something that maybe we never did before.".


Related Stories


Guns N' Roses Have Learned To Keep Things Under Wraps

Guns N' Roses Worked Really Hard For Fuller Reunion

Guns N' Roses' Steven Adler Returns To Stage Following Stabbing

Guns N' Roses, Eagles, Metallica On Forbes List

Guns N' Roses Almost Went Wylde

Guns N' Roses Star Steven Adler 'Well' After Stabbing Himself

Guns N' Roses Star Ended Black Sabbath Icon's Retirement

Steven Adler Camp Explains Guns N' Roses Star Stabbing Himself

Guns N' Roses' Steven Adler Hospitalized After Stabbling Himself

Guns N' Roses Stars Can't Phone In A Gig

More Guns N' Roses News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Guns N' Roses Have Learned To Keep Things Under Wraps- Rush's Geddy Lee Doesn't Rule Out Playing Without Neil Peart- AC/DC In The Studio For 'Highway To Hell' Anniversary- more


Reviews
Yes, John Lodge, Asia, Carl Palmer Live On The Royal Affair Tour

Caught In The Act: Stryper Live 2019

Stray Cats - 40

The Return of James to America

Sites and Sounds: Genre Themed Music Cruise Edition

advertisement


Latest News
Guns N' Roses Have Learned To Keep Things Under Wraps

Rush's Geddy Lee Doesn't Rule Out Playing Without Neil Peart

AC/DC In The Studio For 'Highway To Hell' Anniversary

Kip Moore Adds Room To Spare Acoustic Tour Leg

Supergroup KXM Release 'War Of Words' Video

Sabotage Streaming 'The Order Of Genocide'

Young Other Release 'Between The Few' Video

Singled Out: The Statistics' Maryanne



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.