Guns N' Roses Have Learned To Keep Things Under Wraps

Guns N' Roses star Duff McKagan says that he doesn't have the feeling that the current reunion with Slash and Axl will end and that it is a good thing to keep people in the dark about the band's plans because being too open caused problems for the group in the past.

Duff was asked during a recent interview if he believes that the Not In This Lifetime reunion is "finite" and he responded, " "I don't have that feeling at all, it's a finite thing. Because we've done no press yet, nobody knows. And I kind of dig it, to be honest with you.

"I'm not trying to keep you in the dark. I don't dig the feeling of keeping you in the dark, but it's kind of nice. It's a thing where nobody needs to know our business. I think that's...

"We got into trouble a long time ago, where people knew all of our business... So we talk about things to each other now, something that maybe we never did before.".





