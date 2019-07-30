Slash Previews Living The Dream Tour Release

(hennemusic) Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators are streaming a video preview of their forthcoming live package entitled "Living The Dream Tour."

Due September 20, the set features the band in concert at London's legendary Hammersmith Apollo this past February as part of a European trek in support of their 2018 album.

"Living The Dream Tour" will be released on DVD+2CD, Blu-ray+2 CD, 3LP Black Vinyl, limited edition 3LP Red Vinyl, digital video and digital audio.

Currently playing dates across North America, Slash and the band are inviting fans to share video of their concert experience during the trek. "It's easy!," says the group. "We want to see your day leading up to the show, and your experience in the crowd. Download the Cinebody app at apple.com, enter code NORAM and film your experience at the show. Make sure to accept push notifications. Show us what you got and we look forward to seeing what you shoot!" Watch the preview here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





