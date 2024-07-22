Slash Cancels Four S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival Blues Tour Dates

Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash has been forced to cancel four shows of his S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival Blues Tour due to "unforeseen circumstances", and they advise fans that refunds will be available at their points of purchase.

The shows canceled include July 22nd in Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend, July 24th in Interlochen, MI at the Interlochen Center for the Arts, July 25th in Huber Heights, OH at the Rose Music Center and July 27th in Windsor, ON at The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor.

The tour is scheduled to resume on July 28th in Toronto at Budweiser Stage. The guitarist's camp shared, "We love our fans and apologize for any inconvenience this has caused."

Slash launched the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival Blues Tour in support of his debut blues album "Orgy Of The Damned" sees him joined by Warren Haynes Band, Keb' 'Mo, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Robert Randolph, Samantha Fish, Eric Gales, ZZ Ward, Jackie Venson, and Larkin Poe. SLASH and his Blues Ball Band--Johnny Griparic (bass), Teddy 'ZigZag' Andreadis (keys/vocals), Michael Jerome (drums), and Tash Neal (vocals/guitars), as well as special guests.

