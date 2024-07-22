Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash has been forced to cancel four shows of his S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival Blues Tour due to "unforeseen circumstances", and they advise fans that refunds will be available at their points of purchase.
The shows canceled include July 22nd in Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend, July 24th in Interlochen, MI at the Interlochen Center for the Arts, July 25th in Huber Heights, OH at the Rose Music Center and July 27th in Windsor, ON at The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor.
The tour is scheduled to resume on July 28th in Toronto at Budweiser Stage. The guitarist's camp shared, "We love our fans and apologize for any inconvenience this has caused."
Slash launched the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival Blues Tour in support of his debut blues album "Orgy Of The Damned" sees him joined by Warren Haynes Band, Keb' 'Mo, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Robert Randolph, Samantha Fish, Eric Gales, ZZ Ward, Jackie Venson, and Larkin Poe. SLASH and his Blues Ball Band--Johnny Griparic (bass), Teddy 'ZigZag' Andreadis (keys/vocals), Michael Jerome (drums), and Tash Neal (vocals/guitars), as well as special guests.
Slash Kicks Off S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival Blues Tour
Myles Kennedy's Full WRIF Riff Sessions Set Goes Online
Slash Announces Rare In Store Performance
Michael Schenker Recruits Slash For 'Mother Mary'
Slash Cancels Four S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival Blues Tour Dates- Sammy Hagar Wants To Finish Unreleased Van Halen Recordings- more
Foo Fighters Forced To Cut U.S. Tour Launch Short- Metallica, Ozzy, Van Halen Make RS 50 Worst Album Covers List- more
Kenny Chesney Delivers Surprise Songs and Three Guests At SoFi Stadium- George Strait Is 'Three Drinks Behind'- more
Caught In The Act: Def Leppard, Journey, Steve Miller Rock Wrigley Field
Sites and Sounds: Art-In-Action Camp Coming to Woodward, PA
Quick Flicks: Joe Bonamassa - Live at the Hollywood Bowl with Orchestra
Hot In The City: Big Shows Coming To Phoenix Include Journey And Def Leppard, Judas Priest, Megadeth
Slash Cancels Four S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival Blues Tour Dates
Sammy Hagar Wants To Finish Unreleased Van Halen Recordings
Joe Bonamassa And Train Team Up For 'Hold On Loosely'
Butcher Babies Part Ways With Singer Carla Harvey
Def Leppard Share Video Recap For First Shows Of Stadium Tour With Journey
alt. Reveal 'Conversations That Hurt'
Fleshgod Apocalypse Declare 'I Can Never Die' With New Video
'Everyone's On Dope' According To Crossbone Skully