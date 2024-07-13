Slash Kicks Off S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival Blues Tour

(Prime PR) Guns N' Roses and Velvet Recover star Slash the iconic, GRAMMY Award-winning guitarist and songwriter has kicked off his first-ever nationwide S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival Blues tour as his "Orgy Of The Damned" album claims another week atop the Blues Album Chart.

On the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. trek, SLASH handpicked an all-star Blues lineup with Warren Haynes Band, Keb' 'Mo, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Robert Randolph, Samantha Fish, Eric Gales, ZZ Ward, Jackie Venson, and Larkin Poe. SLASH and his Blues Ball Band--Johnny Griparic (bass), Teddy 'ZigZag' Andreadis (keys/vocals), Michael Jerome (drums), and Tash Neal (vocals/guitars)--also perform on all S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Blues Festival dates, among other special guest vocalists.

SLASH's S.E.R.P.E.N.T. festival is celebrating the release of his acclaimed sixth solo album titled Orgy of the Damned, available worldwide now via Gibson Records HERE. A first for SLASH, Orgy of the Damned has now spent six weeks at #1 on the Blues Album Chart in the U.S. The new album also debuted as the #1 Blues Album in the U.S and the U.K., and #2 on the U.S. Rock Albums Chart, as well as achieving Top 10 Chart positions in 7 countries around the world.

SLASH and his Blues Ball Band stopped by the Gibson Garage Nashville for a pre festival gig. Watch/share as the group performs "Papa Was A Rolling Stone" live from the Gibson Garage Nashville below:

The goal of the SLASH's S.E.R.P.E.N.T. festival is to bring music fans together in these divisive times to celebrate the spirit of the Blues, and for SLASH and his band to collaborate and perform with other Blues artists he admires who share his love of the genre.

A vibrant homage to the blues, SLASH's star-studded blues album--and the sixth solo album of his career overall--Orgy of the Damned is a collection of 12 songs that revitalize the blues. SLASH handpicked the album's diverse guest vocalists, which include Brian Johnson (AC/DC), Chris Stapleton, Iggy Pop, Gary Clark Jr., Billy F. Gibbons (ZZ Top), Chris Robinson (The Black Crowes), Dorothy, Paul Rodgers, Demi Lovato, Tash Neal, and Beth Hart. The legendary guitarist reteamed with producer Mike Clink, and Johnny Griparic (bass), Teddy 'ZigZag' Andreadis (keys/vocals), Michael Jerome (drums), and Tash Neal (vocals/guitar) formed SLASH's Blues Ball Band in the studio and on the road.

