Slash Announces Rare In Store Performance

(Prime PR) Guns N' Roses legend Slash has announced that he will visit Easy Street Records in Seattle to play an in-store set celebrating his star-studded new album Orgy of the Damned, available now on Gibson Records.
n Sunday, July 7 at 7:00pm SLASH and his blues band bassist Johnny Griparic and keyboardist Teddy 'ZigZag' Andreadis, drummer Michael Jerome, and singer/guitarist Tash Neal will perform live at Easy Street Records ahead of their S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival show on Monday, July 8, in Redmond, WA at Marymoor Park, with Warren Haynes Band, Samantha Fish and Eric Gales.
Capacity for the Easy Street Records in-store is VERY LIMITED, to guarantee admission entry to the live performance, pre-purchase your copy of Orgy of the Damned now via Easy Street Records on Vinyl or CD, ONLINE only, here.
*SELECT "IN-STORE PICK-UP" ONLY. Item will be available for pick-up on the DAY OF THE SHOW.
* Purchase of 1 album, CD or vinyl = 1 admission ticket per person.
* Event is ALL AGES, starts at 7:00pm sharp.
* NO IN-STORE SIGNING OR MEET & GREET will be happening--this is a LIVE PERFORMANCE ONLY event with SLASH and his blues band.
