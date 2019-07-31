.

Journey Icon Steve Perry Goes Inside Traces Collaboration

07-31-2019
Steve Perry

Former Journey vocalist Steve Perry has an "Inside Traces" video focused on the song "Sun Shines Gray," which was a collaboration with Rob Zombie guitarist John 5.

Perry shared the story about how the two came to work together, "John 5 came over to my place, and in a matter of a few minutes, we were just sketching some ideas. "

"And I couldn't think of a title. And he said - 'cause he's got that edge and he's got that whole thing going on that he brings with him - and he says, 'You know, it's kind of like the sun shines gray. It's shining, but it's not bright and beautiful - it's gray.'

"And I went, 'Oh, God. I love the way that sounds.' 'Cause I love the way things sound, the way they work together. So I wrote it down, and that song started writing itself."

The song comes from Steve's 2018 comeback album "Traces". Watch the video here


