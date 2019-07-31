.

Rolling Stones Rock 1973 Rarity By Fan Request

07-31-2019
Rolling Stones

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones performed their 1973 classic, "Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)", by request during a July 27 show at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

The second single from the group's "Goats Head Soup" album was a US Top 15 hit from the project, which topped the Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 3 million copies in the country

The Houston date is part of the Stones' current No Filter summer tour of North America, which opened in Chicago, IL on June 21. Each show sees the group encourage fans to vote for one song in the set via social media, with Mick Jagger revealing the winning track on stage

Jagger - who turned 76 the day before the Houston concert - has returned to the stage this year following heart valve replacement surgery in April. Watch video of the rarity performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


