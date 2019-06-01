News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Metallica Three-Peats At No. 1 On Tour Chart

06-01-2019
Metallica

Metallica's current run of stadium shows across Europe as part of their WorldWired tour has earned the legendary band their third straight week at the top of the Pollstar LIVE75 chart.

The band easily claimed the No. 1 spot for three shows in Barcelona and Milan that sold an average of 56,398 tickets for a gross of $5,353,223.

They were followed by Eric Church who landed at No. 2 with an average of 19,869 tickets sold to seven shows including the record setting concert at Nashville's Nissan Stadium on May 25.

Tool also debuted on the chart at No. 9 for three shows that saw an average of $12,976 tickets sold (at 100%) for a gross of $1,081,250. See the full chart here


