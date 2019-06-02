News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Alter Bridge Complete Recording And Mixing New Album

06-02-2019
Alter Bridge

(hennemusic) Alter Bridge are sharing an update on the status of their sixth album. Earlier this year, guitarist Mark Tremonti confirmed the band's plans to hit the studio in March and April for sessions on the follow-up to 2016's "The Last Hero."

Last month, the rocker revealed the group were nearing completion, tweeting: "Tracking for AB 6 is now 100% finished! Mixing starts very soon, can't wait to share these songs with all of you....."

Alter Bridge issued the latest news on June 1 in a social media post quoting bassist Brian Marshall. "AB6 recording and mixing complete," says Marshall. "Album artwork looking sick! Cannot wait for you all to hear this."

Scheduled for release this fall, Alter Bridge will host a listening party for the record in Orlando, FL on September 17. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


