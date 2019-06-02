News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Gomez Expand 'Liquid Skin' For 20th Anniversary

06-02-2019
Gomez

Gomez have announced that they will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their sophomore album "Liquid Skin" with a deluxe reissue on July 12th.

They are giving fans a taste of some of the extras that the package will include by revealing an online stream of a previously unheard song that was recording during the album sessions. Listen to "Throwin' Myself Away" here.

The album was remastered from the original tapes by Abbey Road's Frank Arkwright for the new version that will featured digitally and as a 2CD / 2LP standard & color edition.

The package will feature 19 previously unreleased tracks. singer/guitarist Ben Ottowell had this to say, "The first album and this one merge into one in a lot of ways. A lot of the tracks were written at the same time.

"There's a song called "Bring It On" on Liquid Skin, which says it all really. They were made very closely together, so it seemed like part of the same process. We were constantly making records."

Drummer Olly Peakcock added, "Liquid Skin was the step from the four track and recording in a garage to us accepting - in the most ridiculous way - that we were now doing music professionally. 'Oh sh*t we somehow got our record deal, we are a band and we go to the studio now. We're not going to be hacking it all together.' There was an excitement because there were less limitations."

Ben concluded, "We were just using things we had access to... and for this album we had access to an orchestra! We just had a broader palette and we were getting more confident."


