Guns N' Roses' Slash Upset Over Rumor

Guns N' Roses lead guitarist Slash shared during a recent interview that he was annoyed by a photograph that was circulated online that fueled speculation about the band recording a new album.

The photograph reportedly showed Slash's guitar rig setup at frontman Axl Rose's Malibu home and the guitarist addressed the rumor during an appearance on the 101 WRIF's Talking Rock show (via UCR).

He said, "There was a rumor I was over there, it was before I had even been there. I was like, 'Jesus Christ, that's a pain in the ass and annoying.'"

Slash then added, "But I am excited about what we've got going on and everything, so it's going to be cool. It's awesome." He was speaking about the band working on a new album. Later in the interview he laid out the timeline for them to work on the effort by saying, "When we finish the tour in the fall, then we will commence working on [what] will end up being the next Guns record."





