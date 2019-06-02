News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Announces Spoken Word Tour

06-02-2019
Iron Maiden

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson will embark on a spoken word tour of Europe this fall. In support of his latest book, 2017' "What Does This Button Do", "An Evening With Bruce Dickinson" will see the rocker share stories from the project, with the 8-week series opening in Zagreb, Croatia on October 26.

In "What Does This Button Do?", Dickinson - a man who famously never gives interviews about his personal life - reveals, for the first time, the most fascinating recollections including his years with Iron Maiden, the early days, his childhood within the eccentric British school system, going solo, realizing his dream of flying jumbo jets and his recent battle with tongue cancer.

The singer worked on the project extensively while on the road for the band's world tour in support of 2015's "The Book Of Souls", which covered 39 countries and 117 shows since February 2016. Dickinson filled seven A4 notebooks by writing his story in longhand, in addition to his duties as a performer and as the pilot of Iron Maiden's new 747 jumbo jet Ed Force One as he flew band, crew and 22 tons of equipment around the globe. Read more including the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


