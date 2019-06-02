Metallica Share Live Video For Black Album Classic

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming video of a performance their 1991 track, "The God That Failed", from a May 3 concert at Valdebebas in Madrid, Spain.

The song originally appeared on the band's self-titled ("Black") album, which was their first to top the US charts while going on to sell 16 million copies in the country and more than 31 million worldwide.

"The God That Failed" saw its debut on the World Wired tour during the opening night of a European leg in Lisbon, Portugal on May 1, where it made its first appearance in the set in seven years.

Metallica's 25-date spring/summer concert series - which will resume on June 8 when the group performs at Ireland's Slane Castle - will wrap up in Mannheim, Germany in late August.

The band will then play two shows at the new Chase Center in San Francisco, CA in early September before heading to Australia and New Zealand for concert dates in October. Watch the video here.

