Seether Reveal Plans For Next Album

06-02-2019
Seether

Seether's John Humphrey says that the band is preparing to enter the studio later this year to begin work on the following to their 2017 release "Poison The Parish".

Humphrey broke the news to T95 when they caught up with him at the recent Rocklahoma festival. He told the radio station, "We've been home since the holidays, kind of recharging our batteries.

"We've done a couple of shows, and we'll go in at the end of summer and early fall and track a new album, work on a new album... We've got some material brewing.

"Shaun's [Morgan] sending out demos to everybody to kind of get prepared. And, yeah, we'll head into the studio here pretty soon and start tracking new stuff."


