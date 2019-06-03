Joe Elliott Jams Def Leppard Classic With Billy Joel

(hennemusic) Joe Elliott of Def Leppard joined Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden in New York on June 2 to perform his band's 1987 smash, "Pour Some Sugar On Me" and video of the performance has been shared online.

Elliott previously teamed up with the piano man for the same song last August at Fenway Park in Boston, MA. Def Leppard were inducted into the 2019 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame during a March 29 ceremony at the Barclays Center in New York.

The event saw the UK outfit deliver a four-song set that included the title track to "Hysteria", "Rock Of Ages" and "Photograph" from "Pyromania", and "Pour Some Sugar On Me" before closing out the night with a performance of the Mott The Hoople classic "All The Young Dudes" - written by David Bowie - during an all-star jam that included Brian May of Queen, Ian Hunter, Susanna Hoffs, Steven Van Zandt, and Colin Blunstone and Rod Argent of The Zombies.

Def Leppard will launch a summer tour of Europe with an appearance at the Sweden Rock Festival on June 6; they'll next be seen on a Canadian trek in July and will host a Las Vegas residency in August. Watch the Elliott and Joel jam here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





