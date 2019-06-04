News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Black Sabbath Stars To Attend Bridge Naming Event

06-04-2019
Black Sabbath

(hennemusic) Two members of Black Sabbath will be on hand for the official naming ceremony naming of the "Black Sabbath Bridge" in the band's Birmingham, UK hometown later this month.

Set for Wednesday, June 26 at 3 pm, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler will arrive at the event aboard a narrowboat to unveil the new bridge signage from the canal below the bridge in the city's entertainment district, with hundreds of fans expected to attend.

Westside Business Improvement District (BID) has worked closely with the Canal & River Trust charity and Birmingham City Council to have the bridge renamed as "Black Sabbath Bridge." Black Sabbath tribute band Sabbra Cadabra will be based on a nearby canal island to provide heavy metal entertainment throughout the event.

"The bridge name and commemorative bench are both terrific," says Iommi, "and we're thrilled that everyone can now enjoy what has become a special location for Black Sabbath history."

"I can't wait for what's going to be such a memorable event," added Butler, "and one where I can once again thank the loyalty of our great fans."

The unveiling coincides with a major Home Of Metal exhibition celebrating Black Sabbath and the band's legacy, which runs from June 26 to September 29 at the Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery. Read more and see a rendering here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Black Sabbath Stars To Attend Bridge Naming Event

Ozzy Hopes For Final Black Sabbath Show With Original Lineup

Zakk Wylde Plans To Recreate Black Sabbath History

Black Sabbath Members Reunite For Special Honor

Rival Sons To Rock Black Sabbath Tribute At Grammy Awards Concert

Queen Legend Helps Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Find 500 Riffs

Black Sabbath Preview 50th Anniversary Exhibition

Black Sabbath To Be Honored At Grammy Salute To Music Legends

Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Making New Day Of Errors Music

Black Sabbath Icon Rocks Tribute To Randy Rhoads

More Black Sabbath News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
KISS Have Already Planned Their Final Concert- Judas Priest Forced To Cancel Show For Medical Reasons- Guns N' Roses Def Leppard Lead Music Festival Lineups- more

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Talks New Album and Tom DeLonge Reunion- Guns N' Roses Star Added To KISS Kruise IX- Joe Elliott Jams Def Leppard Classic With Billy Joel- more

Robert Plant's New Group To Play More Dates- Unheard Ronnie James Dio Recordings Uncovered- Guns N' Roses' Slash Upset Over Rumor- Ace Frehley Reveals New Album Plan- more

Duff McKagan Night Announced By Seattle Mariners- U2 New Joshua Tree Tour Dates- Kenny Rogers Explains Hospitalization- Metallica Three-Peats At No. 1 On Tour Chart- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
KISS Have Already Planned Their Final Concert

Judas Priest Forced To Cancel Show For Medical Reasons

Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard Lead Music Festival Lineups

Sebastian Bach To Play Full Skid Row Debut Album On Tour

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Launches Digging Deep Podcast

Black Sabbath Stars To Attend Bridge Naming Event

Alice Cooper Announce Fall Tour Leg

Peter Frampton Streams Cover Of 'Georgia On My Mind'

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Share New Song

Agnostic Front Announce Victim In Pain Anniversary Show

Matt Kennon Streaming New Song 'Love Is Stronger'

Vader Streaming New Song 'Steeler'

Destruction Release 'Born To Perish' Video

The Offering Streaming New Song Failure (S.O.S)

Cam Announces The Oh, The Places We'll Go! Summer Tour

Singled Out: Enbers' Black Mamba

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Michael Buble Live

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.