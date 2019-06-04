Black Sabbath Stars To Attend Bridge Naming Event

(hennemusic) Two members of Black Sabbath will be on hand for the official naming ceremony naming of the "Black Sabbath Bridge" in the band's Birmingham, UK hometown later this month.

Set for Wednesday, June 26 at 3 pm, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler will arrive at the event aboard a narrowboat to unveil the new bridge signage from the canal below the bridge in the city's entertainment district, with hundreds of fans expected to attend.

Westside Business Improvement District (BID) has worked closely with the Canal & River Trust charity and Birmingham City Council to have the bridge renamed as "Black Sabbath Bridge." Black Sabbath tribute band Sabbra Cadabra will be based on a nearby canal island to provide heavy metal entertainment throughout the event.

"The bridge name and commemorative bench are both terrific," says Iommi, "and we're thrilled that everyone can now enjoy what has become a special location for Black Sabbath history."

"I can't wait for what's going to be such a memorable event," added Butler, "and one where I can once again thank the loyalty of our great fans."

The unveiling coincides with a major Home Of Metal exhibition celebrating Black Sabbath and the band's legacy, which runs from June 26 to September 29 at the Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery. Read more and see a rendering here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Ozzy Hopes For Final Black Sabbath Show With Original Lineup

Zakk Wylde Plans To Recreate Black Sabbath History

Black Sabbath Members Reunite For Special Honor

Rival Sons To Rock Black Sabbath Tribute At Grammy Awards Concert

Queen Legend Helps Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Find 500 Riffs

Black Sabbath Preview 50th Anniversary Exhibition

Black Sabbath To Be Honored At Grammy Salute To Music Legends

Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Making New Day Of Errors Music

Black Sabbath Icon Rocks Tribute To Randy Rhoads

More Black Sabbath News

Share this article



