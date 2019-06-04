News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard Lead Music Festival Lineups

06-04-2019
Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard, Interpol, Cage The Elephant, Mumford & Sons, Tim McGraw, Zac Brown Band, and Bring Me the Horizon will all be getting festive this fall.

The reunited GNR, featuring Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan, will be headlining the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience that is taking place on October 25-27, 2019 at City Park in New Orleans, LA.

The lineup will also feature over 65 bands on four stages including The National, Young the Giant, Interpol, Bring Me the Horizon, Clairo, Glitch Mob and more.

Def Leppard is the top rock act for this year's iHeartRadio Music Festival that will staged on September 20 and 21 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

That event will also include sets from Cage The Elephant, Heart, H.E.R., Miley Cyrus, Mumford & Sons, Tim McGraw, Zac Brown Band and more and will be broadcast live on iHeartMedia radio stations across the U.S. and also be part of a two night television special on the CW Network on October 2nd and 3rd from 8 p.m. - 10 p.m. EST/PST.


