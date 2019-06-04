Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Share New Song

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds have released a lyric video for their brand new song "Rattling Rose". The track comes from their forthcoming "Black Star Dancing," which is set to be released on June 14th.

The former Oasis star had the following to say about the new song, "It manages to combine the influences of Chris Rea, Chris De Burgh, Mike and the Mechanics and Slipknot FFS!!!

"I may have eaten too many gummy bears recently ... anyway it's 'jolly good' ... not my words but the words of David Cameron who literally did the hokey cokey at Soho Farmhouse when he heard it." Watch the lyric video here





Related Stories

Noel Gallagher Goes Retro With 'Black Star Dancing' Video

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Share New Song

The Smashing Pumpkins and Noel Gallagher Add New Tour Dates

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Announce Special EP Release

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Stream New B-Side

Arctic Monkeys And Noel Gallagher Finalist For 2018 Mercury Prize

Noel Gallagher Releases Cinematic If Love Is The Law Video

Noel Gallagher Releases 'God Help Us All' Video

Noel Gallagher Performance Of Oasis Classic Goes Online

More Noel Gallagher News

Share this article



