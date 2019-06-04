|
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Share New Song
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds have released a lyric video for their brand new song "Rattling Rose". The track comes from their forthcoming "Black Star Dancing," which is set to be released on June 14th.
The former Oasis star had the following to say about the new song, "It manages to combine the influences of Chris Rea, Chris De Burgh, Mike and the Mechanics and Slipknot FFS!!!
"I may have eaten too many gummy bears recently ... anyway it's 'jolly good' ... not my words but the words of David Cameron who literally did the hokey cokey at Soho Farmhouse when he heard it." Watch the lyric video here
