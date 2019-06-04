|
Sebastian Bach To Play Full Skid Row Debut Album On Tour
06-04-2019
Former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach has announced that he will hitting the road this summer to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the band's debut album, which he will be playing in full.
In addition to the full album, Bach will be performing other tracks from his career during the shows that will kick off on August 29th in Nashville, TN at the Mercy Lounge.
He had this to say, "In 1989 we put out the first record 'Skid Row'. 30 years later, people still dig the music we created in a garage all those years ago. In commemoration of this 30th Anniversary digital deluxe release, my band is going to perform the first Skid Row record, in its entirety, on the road, LIVE this fall!
"It's going to be fun to do something that has never been done live before! We are looking forward to seeing you all for this one time event!
"Note: This concert is 100% live in every way! All real! All the time! No tapes! No fakes! Come and see a real rock band while they still exist! We give it to you straight from the heart 'cuz that's the only way we know how! See you on the road!" See the dates below:
Aug 29 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge
Aug 30 - Anderson, SC - William A Floyd Amphitheater
Aug 31 - Charlotte, NC - Amos Southend
Sep 2 - Huntsville, AL - Side Tracks Music Hall
Sep 3 - Columbus, OH - Skully's
Sep 4 - Cleveland, OH - Phantasy
Sep 6 - Stafford Springs, CT - Palace Theater
Sep 7 - Block Island, RI - Ballard's (afternoon show)
Sep 9 - Laconia, NH - Granite State Music Hall
Sep 10 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's
Sep 11 - Portland, ME - Aura
Sep 13 - Harrison, OH - The Blue Note
Sep 14 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
Sep 15 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection
Sep 18 - Kansasville, WI - 1175
Sep 19 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
Sep 20 - Lombard, IL - Brauer House
Sep 21 - Dubuque, IA - Q Casino
Sep 22 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
Sep 25 - New York, NY - Sony Hall
Sep 26 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live
Sep 27 - Lynchburg, VA - Phase 2
Sep 28 - Waterloo, NY - The Vine at Del Lago
Sep 29 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's
Oct 1 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
Oct 3 - Wichita, KS - WAVE
Oct 5 - Golden, CO - Dirty Dogs Roadhouse (Outdoor)
Oct 6 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
Oct 10 - Ramona, CA - Ramona Mainstage
Oct 11 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go (Night 1)
Oct 12 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go (Night 2)
Oct 17 - Roswell, NM - Liberty Theater
Oct 18 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
Oct 19 - Waco, TX - The Backyard
Oct 20 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill
Oct 22 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
Oct 23 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
Oct 24 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock
Oct 25 - Lafayette, LA - The District
Oct 26 - Miramar Beach, FL - Village Door Music Hall
Oct 28 - Miami, FL - KISS Kruise Pre Party @ Double Tree
Oct 30 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock
Oct 31 - Savannah, GA - Victory North
Nov 1 - Ft. Myers, FL - The Ranch
Nov 2 - Pinellas Park, FL - England Brothers Park
