Sebastian Bach To Play Full Skid Row Debut Album On Tour

Former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach has announced that he will hitting the road this summer to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the band's debut album, which he will be playing in full.

In addition to the full album, Bach will be performing other tracks from his career during the shows that will kick off on August 29th in Nashville, TN at the Mercy Lounge.

He had this to say, "In 1989 we put out the first record 'Skid Row'. 30 years later, people still dig the music we created in a garage all those years ago. In commemoration of this 30th Anniversary digital deluxe release, my band is going to perform the first Skid Row record, in its entirety, on the road, LIVE this fall!

"It's going to be fun to do something that has never been done live before! We are looking forward to seeing you all for this one time event!

"Note: This concert is 100% live in every way! All real! All the time! No tapes! No fakes! Come and see a real rock band while they still exist! We give it to you straight from the heart 'cuz that's the only way we know how! See you on the road!" See the dates below:

Aug 29 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge

Aug 30 - Anderson, SC - William A Floyd Amphitheater

Aug 31 - Charlotte, NC - Amos Southend

Sep 2 - Huntsville, AL - Side Tracks Music Hall

Sep 3 - Columbus, OH - Skully's

Sep 4 - Cleveland, OH - Phantasy

Sep 6 - Stafford Springs, CT - Palace Theater

Sep 7 - Block Island, RI - Ballard's (afternoon show)

Sep 9 - Laconia, NH - Granite State Music Hall

Sep 10 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's

Sep 11 - Portland, ME - Aura

Sep 13 - Harrison, OH - The Blue Note

Sep 14 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

Sep 15 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

Sep 18 - Kansasville, WI - 1175

Sep 19 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

Sep 20 - Lombard, IL - Brauer House

Sep 21 - Dubuque, IA - Q Casino

Sep 22 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

Sep 25 - New York, NY - Sony Hall

Sep 26 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live

Sep 27 - Lynchburg, VA - Phase 2

Sep 28 - Waterloo, NY - The Vine at Del Lago

Sep 29 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's

Oct 1 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

Oct 3 - Wichita, KS - WAVE

Oct 5 - Golden, CO - Dirty Dogs Roadhouse (Outdoor)

Oct 6 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

Oct 10 - Ramona, CA - Ramona Mainstage

Oct 11 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go (Night 1)

Oct 12 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go (Night 2)

Oct 17 - Roswell, NM - Liberty Theater

Oct 18 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

Oct 19 - Waco, TX - The Backyard

Oct 20 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill

Oct 22 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

Oct 23 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

Oct 24 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock

Oct 25 - Lafayette, LA - The District

Oct 26 - Miramar Beach, FL - Village Door Music Hall

Oct 28 - Miami, FL - KISS Kruise Pre Party @ Double Tree

Oct 30 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock

Oct 31 - Savannah, GA - Victory North

Nov 1 - Ft. Myers, FL - The Ranch

Nov 2 - Pinellas Park, FL - England Brothers Park





