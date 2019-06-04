The Offering Streaming New Song Failure (S.O.S) The Offering have released a lyric video for their new track "Failure (S.O.S)". The song is the first released from their forthcoming debut album. The new record will be entitled "Home" which is set to hit stores on August 2nd. Singer Alexander Richichi had the following to say, "HOME's about feeling small, inconsequential, forgotten, wasted, and questioning how you fit in. "My attempt is to see if anyone feels the same anymore. Or am I the only one? And if I'm not, where did everyone go? Lyrically, in this band, no word has one meaning-including HOME. Home, the word, is meant to be a haven, but instead it's often the root of our traumas. "We try not to think about what home we're born into and how it's tied to our fate, and how we are ultimately a reflection of our home, our upbringing. It shows us our limitations, how we interpret 'safety.' "I would like this album to be a 'home' that houses people of the same mind, those who can find it as a type of refuge, especially in 2019 where so many of these emotions aren't accessible to be openly talked about with loved ones. HOME is meant to show that you're not alone." Check out the video here.

