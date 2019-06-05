News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Guns N' Roses Add New Dates To Fall Reunion Tour

06-05-2019
Guns N' Roses

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses have expanded their 2019 fall tour with the addition of three new concert dates. The new additions will see Guns N' Roses play seven shows this fall, with dates starting at Louisville, KY's Louder Than Life Festival on September 28.

The band will play a pair of shows in Mexico - including an October 18 show in Guadalajara at Estadio Jalisco and an October 20 appearance at Fronterizo Fest at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana.

A week after the Mexican events, Guns N' Roses will perform at the 21st edition of Voodoo Music + Arts Experience, taking place October 25-27 at City Park in New Orleans, LA.

The band will headline opening night on October 25, while Post Malone and Beck will top the bills over the weekend, which will feature more than 65 bands and include appearances by Bassnectar, Brandi Carlile, The National and Interpol, among many others. See the dates and ticket details here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


