Metallica Stars To Rock The NBA Finals

06-05-2019
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica guitarists James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett will perform the US national anthem at game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, CA tonight, June 5th.

With the series tied 1-1, country artist Tenille Arts will also be on hand to deliver the Canadian national anthem prior to tip-off. "We love to support our local teams, so we're very excited to be a part of our hometown Golden State Warriors' pursuit of their fourth NBA championship in five years!," says Metallica.

"Congratulations to the Warriors for competing in the NBA Finals five seasons in a row!! We are honored and proud to be on hand during this year's quest. Go Dubs!"

Game 3 will be broadcast starting at 9:00 PM eastern / 6:00 PM pacific via ABC in the U.S. and Sportsnet in Canada. Read more here.

