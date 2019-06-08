|
Slipknot Livestreaming Festival Performance This Weekend
Slipknot are set to rock the Rock Am Ring festival in Germany this Sunday night (June 9) and as a reminder, the band has announced that they will be livestreaming the performance.
Fans in North American can tune in here beginning at 4:45 p.m. ET and 1:45 p.m. PT. The appearance comes ahead of the band's Knotfest Roadshow tour and is part of the band's current European trek.
The North American tour is scheduled to kick off on July 26th in Mountain View, CA at the Shoreline Amphitheatre. The band will be releasing their new studio album "We Are Not Your Kind" on August 9th. See the upcoming tour dates below:
Jun 8 - Nuremberg, DE - Rock im Park
Jun 9 - Nurburg, DE - Rock am Ring
Jun 11 - Prague, CZ - O2 Arena (SOLD OUT)
Jun 13 - Nickelsdorf, AT - Novarock
Jun 14 - Interlaken, CH - Greenfield
Jun 15 - Derby, UK - Download
Jun 17 - Leipzig, DE - Arena (SOLD OUT)
Jun 18 - Hannover, DE - TUI Arena (SOLD OUT)
Jun 20 - Clisson, FR - Knotfest Meets Hellfest
Jun 21 - Copenhagen, DK - Copenhell
Jun 22 - Dessel, BE - Graspop
Jun 25 - Krakow, PL - Mystic Festival
Jun 26 - Sopron, HU - Volt Fest
Jun 27 - Bologna, IT - Sonic Park
Jun 29 - Madrid, ES - Download
Jul 1 - Nimes, FR - Amphitheatre Nimes
Jul 4 - Lisbon, PT - VOA
Jul 5 - Viveiro, ES - Resurrection Fest
Jul 8 - Quebec City, CA - FEQ
Jul 26 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
Jul 27 - San Bernardino, CA - San Manuel Amphitheater
Jul 30 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
Aug 1 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
Aug 3 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
Aug 4 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
Aug 6 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
Aug 8 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena
Aug 10 - Des Moines, IA - Iowa State Fairgrounds* (SOLD OUT)
Aug 11 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug 12 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug 14 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Aug 16 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Aug 17 - Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
Aug 18 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug 20 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Aug 21 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Aug 23 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion
Aug 24 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Aug 25 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug 27 - Mansfield, MA - The Xfinity Center
Aug 28 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug 30 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug 31 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
Sep 1 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Sep 3 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sep 4 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sep 6 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater at Circuit of The Americas
Sep 7 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
Sep 8 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sep 27 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life
Oct 11 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival
Oct 17 - Perth, AU - Optus Stadium
Oct 20 - Adelaide, AU - Adelaide Oval
Oct 22 - Melbourne, AU - Marvel Stadium (SOLD OUT)
Oct 24 - Melbourne, AU - Marvel Stadium
Oct 26 - Sydney, AU - ANZ Stadium
Oct 29 - Brisbane City, AU - QSAC
Oct 31 - Auckland, NZ - Mt. Smart Stadium (SOLD OUT)
Nov 2 - Auckland, NZ - Mt. Smart Stadium
