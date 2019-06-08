Slipknot Livestreaming Festival Performance This Weekend

Slipknot are set to rock the Rock Am Ring festival in Germany this Sunday night (June 9) and as a reminder, the band has announced that they will be livestreaming the performance.

Fans in North American can tune in here beginning at 4:45 p.m. ET and 1:45 p.m. PT. The appearance comes ahead of the band's Knotfest Roadshow tour and is part of the band's current European trek.

The North American tour is scheduled to kick off on July 26th in Mountain View, CA at the Shoreline Amphitheatre. The band will be releasing their new studio album "We Are Not Your Kind" on August 9th. See the upcoming tour dates below:

Jun 8 - Nuremberg, DE - Rock im Park

Jun 9 - Nurburg, DE - Rock am Ring

Jun 11 - Prague, CZ - O2 Arena (SOLD OUT)

Jun 13 - Nickelsdorf, AT - Novarock

Jun 14 - Interlaken, CH - Greenfield

Jun 15 - Derby, UK - Download

Jun 17 - Leipzig, DE - Arena (SOLD OUT)

Jun 18 - Hannover, DE - TUI Arena (SOLD OUT)

Jun 20 - Clisson, FR - Knotfest Meets Hellfest

Jun 21 - Copenhagen, DK - Copenhell

Jun 22 - Dessel, BE - Graspop

Jun 25 - Krakow, PL - Mystic Festival

Jun 26 - Sopron, HU - Volt Fest

Jun 27 - Bologna, IT - Sonic Park

Jun 29 - Madrid, ES - Download

Jul 1 - Nimes, FR - Amphitheatre Nimes

Jul 4 - Lisbon, PT - VOA

Jul 5 - Viveiro, ES - Resurrection Fest

Jul 8 - Quebec City, CA - FEQ

Jul 26 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Jul 27 - San Bernardino, CA - San Manuel Amphitheater

Jul 30 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

Aug 1 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

Aug 3 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Aug 4 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

Aug 6 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

Aug 8 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

Aug 10 - Des Moines, IA - Iowa State Fairgrounds* (SOLD OUT)

Aug 11 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug 12 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug 14 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Aug 16 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Aug 17 - Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

Aug 18 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug 20 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Aug 21 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug 23 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

Aug 24 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Aug 25 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug 27 - Mansfield, MA - The Xfinity Center

Aug 28 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug 30 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug 31 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

Sep 1 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Sep 3 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sep 4 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sep 6 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater at Circuit of The Americas

Sep 7 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Sep 8 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sep 27 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

Oct 11 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

Oct 17 - Perth, AU - Optus Stadium

Oct 20 - Adelaide, AU - Adelaide Oval

Oct 22 - Melbourne, AU - Marvel Stadium (SOLD OUT)

Oct 24 - Melbourne, AU - Marvel Stadium

Oct 26 - Sydney, AU - ANZ Stadium

Oct 29 - Brisbane City, AU - QSAC

Oct 31 - Auckland, NZ - Mt. Smart Stadium (SOLD OUT)

Nov 2 - Auckland, NZ - Mt. Smart Stadium





