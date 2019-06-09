News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Black Sabbath Stars To Appear At 50 Years Opening

06-09-2019
Black Sabbath

(hennemusic) Black Sabbath members Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler will appear at the opening a 50th anniversary exhibition in their hometown of Birmingham, UK later this month.

The pair will sit down for a conversation with rock journalist Phil Alexander at a special gold ticketed event on Wednesday, June 26 as the Home Of Metal launches "Black Sabbath - 50 Years", a major exhibition celebrating the band, their legacy, and the fans.

With just 100 tickets available, the evening appearance - which sold out quickly - also includes a private viewing of the exhibition and an exclusive, limited-edition poster signed by Iommi and Butler.

Running from June 26 to September 29 at the Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery, "Black Sabbath - 50 Years" will feature memorabilia, collections and personal stories that demonstrate the scale of the band's international fan-base together with a vast photography collection of over 3,000 portraits of fans from all corners of the globe; further pieces will also include iconic artifacts and treasured personal items on loan from the band members themselves. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Black Sabbath Stars To Appear At 50 Years Opening

Black Sabbath Stars To Attend Bridge Naming Event

Ozzy Hopes For Final Black Sabbath Show With Original Lineup

Zakk Wylde Plans To Recreate Black Sabbath History

Black Sabbath Members Reunite For Special Honor

Rival Sons To Rock Black Sabbath Tribute At Grammy Awards Concert

Queen Legend Helps Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Find 500 Riffs

Black Sabbath Preview 50th Anniversary Exhibition

Black Sabbath To Be Honored At Grammy Salute To Music Legends

Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Making New Day Of Errors Music

More Black Sabbath News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Metallica Continue As Master Of Tours- KISS Was Dishonored At Rock Hall Induction- Black Sabbath Stars To Appear At 50 Years Opening- Sebastian Bach- Five Finger Death Punch- more

Slipknot Livestreaming Festival Performance This Weekend- Brian Wilson Cancels Shows For Mental Health Reasons- Dr. John Dead At 77 Of A Heart Attack- more

Rolling Stones Announce Special Guests For North American Tour- KISS Star Says Door Open To Ace And Peter Reunion Jam- Lamb Of God Frontman Addresses Album Speculation- more

Guns N' Roses Add New Dates To Fall Reunion Tour- Eagles Announce Final Hotel California Show- Blink-182 To Play Enema Of The State In Full On Tour- Metallica- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Metallica Continue As Master Of Tours

KISS Was Dishonored At Rock Hall Induction

Black Sabbath Stars To Appear At 50 Years Opening

Sebastian Bach To Play Slave To The Grind Album At One-Off Show

Five Finger Death Punch Confirm Drummer For New Album

Aerosmith To Open Their Own Museum In Las Vegas

Soundgarden's Live From The Artists Den IMAX Event Announced

Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Streams Second Episode In Podcast Series

Guns N' Roses' Dizzy Reed Animated For 'Forgotten Cases' video

Yes Release 50th Anniversary Documentary Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow

Stone Temple Pilots Expand 'Purple' For 25th Anniversary

Michael Schenker Fest Reveal New Album Details And Special Guest

Slipknot Livestreaming Festival Performance This Weekend

Brian Wilson Cancels Shows For Mental Health Reasons

Dr. John Dead At 77 Of A Heart Attack

Previously Unseen Bob Dylan Performance Shared Online

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Foreigner Live In AZ

Passport: Minyeshu- Waves of Joy- Psoy Korolenko

Marty Thompson - My Kind Of Woman

Caught In The Act: Michael Buble Live

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.