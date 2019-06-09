|
Black Sabbath Stars To Appear At 50 Years Opening
06-09-2019
(hennemusic) Black Sabbath members Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler will appear at the opening a 50th anniversary exhibition in their hometown of Birmingham, UK later this month.
The pair will sit down for a conversation with rock journalist Phil Alexander at a special gold ticketed event on Wednesday, June 26 as the Home Of Metal launches "Black Sabbath - 50 Years", a major exhibition celebrating the band, their legacy, and the fans.
With just 100 tickets available, the evening appearance - which sold out quickly - also includes a private viewing of the exhibition and an exclusive, limited-edition poster signed by Iommi and Butler.
Running from June 26 to September 29 at the Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery, "Black Sabbath - 50 Years" will feature memorabilia, collections and personal stories that demonstrate the scale of the band's international fan-base together with a vast photography collection of over 3,000 portraits of fans from all corners of the globe; further pieces will also include iconic artifacts and treasured personal items on loan from the band members themselves. Read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Related Stories
Black Sabbath Stars To Appear At 50 Years Opening
Black Sabbath Stars To Attend Bridge Naming Event
Ozzy Hopes For Final Black Sabbath Show With Original Lineup
Zakk Wylde Plans To Recreate Black Sabbath History
Black Sabbath Members Reunite For Special Honor
Rival Sons To Rock Black Sabbath Tribute At Grammy Awards Concert
Queen Legend Helps Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Find 500 Riffs
Black Sabbath Preview 50th Anniversary Exhibition
Black Sabbath To Be Honored At Grammy Salute To Music Legends
Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Making New Day Of Errors Music