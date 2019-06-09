Black Sabbath Stars To Appear At 50 Years Opening

(hennemusic) Black Sabbath members Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler will appear at the opening a 50th anniversary exhibition in their hometown of Birmingham, UK later this month.

The pair will sit down for a conversation with rock journalist Phil Alexander at a special gold ticketed event on Wednesday, June 26 as the Home Of Metal launches "Black Sabbath - 50 Years", a major exhibition celebrating the band, their legacy, and the fans.

With just 100 tickets available, the evening appearance - which sold out quickly - also includes a private viewing of the exhibition and an exclusive, limited-edition poster signed by Iommi and Butler.

Running from June 26 to September 29 at the Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery, "Black Sabbath - 50 Years" will feature memorabilia, collections and personal stories that demonstrate the scale of the band's international fan-base together with a vast photography collection of over 3,000 portraits of fans from all corners of the globe; further pieces will also include iconic artifacts and treasured personal items on loan from the band members themselves. Read more here.

