Sebastian Bach To Play Slave To The Grind Album At One-Off Show

Sebastian Bach broke the exciting news during an interview that Skid Row fans in Los Angeles will be treated to two special shows where he will perform his former band's first two studio albums live.

The singer revealed last week that he will be launching a special tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Skid Row's self-titled debut. During a SiriusXM appearance later in the week, he announced that he will be also playing the group's sophomore record "Slave To The Grind" during a second show at the Whiskey A Go Go in West Hollywood.

Bach had the following to say (via Sleaze Roxx"On this tour, we are playing two nights in Hollywood, California at the legendary Whisky A Go Go... So if someone's buying a ticket for the first night, they're gonna get the first Skid Row record in its entirety.

"On the second night, for one night only, Bobby Jarzombek, Rob DeLuca, Brent Woods and myself, on the second night in Hollywood at the Whisky, we'll play.. Slave To The Grind in its entirety."





Related Stories

Sebastian Bach To Play Full Skid Row Debut Album On Tour

Skid Row Star Addresses Idea Of Sebastian Bach Reunion

Skid Row Smash Reunion Hopes With New Announcement

Skid Row Making New Album, Confirm New Singer

More Skid Row News

Share this article



