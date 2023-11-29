Skid Row 'Resurrected' With New Video

(Atom Splitter) earMUSIC and Skid Row unleash the music video for "Resurrected," the fifth single from the band's latest album The Gang's All Here. Skid Row were never a band that was going to let anything get in their way, and their latest video for "Resurrected" takes that idea to the ultimate next level.
Directed by Frank Gryner, who has created eye-popping videos for Alice Cooper and Def Leppard, and from an original concept by Skid Row's Rachel Bolan, the video captures the band in a new environment, showcasing their versatility as they confidently tackle a formidable challenge.
"Being a fan of animation, I was very excited when the opportunity to do an animated video was presented to us," recalls Bolan. "I really wanted to give the video a sci-fi feel that would convey that you can conquer anything, no matter how big the monster, even if it lives within the parameter of your inner circle."
