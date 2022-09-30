Skid Row have released a music video for their new single, "Time Bomb." The song comes from the band's forthcoming album, "The Gang's All Here", which will arrive on October 14th.
Rachel Bolan co-directed the video with Dale "Rage" Resteghini (Five Finger Death Punch, Guns N' Roses). Bolan had this to say, "Co-directing the video with Dale was a great learning experience.
"His energy is infectious, and his knowledge is vast. It was something I had never done before and probably wouldn't have if it weren't for Scotti Hill saying, 'You should direct our next video.' It was a lot like writing a song, but the characters are real. It was all about making my vision come to life." Watch the video below:
Skid Row 'Tear It Down' With New Video
Skid Row: Breaking the Band TV Special Premieres This Month
Skid Row Deliver 'The Gang's All Here' Video
Skid Row Debut New Singer With 'The Gang's All Here'
Sammy Hagar Approached To Do A Van Halen Residency- Muse and Evanescence Tour- Iron Maiden- Bruce Springsteen- more
Rush Stars Reunite- Wolfgang Van Halen- Pink Floyd- Paramore- Corey Taylor- Godsmack- Judas Priest- more
Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back Trailer Released- Black Sabbath Legend Animated For Tony Iommi SG Special Launch- Motley Crue- more
Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown - Shake the Roots
Hot In The City: The Who To Rock Phoenix
Live: The Killers Rock Chicago
Creedence Clearwater Revival - Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall
Sammy Hagar Approached To Do A Van Halen Residency
Skid Row Premiere Time Bomb Video
Fitz and The Tantrums Announce Album With 'Moneymaker' Single
Candlemass Deliver 'Sweet Evil Sun' Video
New Rock Opera Staring Into Nothing? Coming
glimmers Announce Southwest Dreaming Tour
Surf Curse Release New Single 'Arrows'
Singled Out: Rachel McIntyre Smith's First Love