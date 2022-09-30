Skid Row Premiere Time Bomb Video

Time Bomb single art

Skid Row have released a music video for their new single, "Time Bomb." The song comes from the band's forthcoming album, "The Gang's All Here", which will arrive on October 14th.

Rachel Bolan co-directed the video with Dale "Rage" Resteghini (Five Finger Death Punch, Guns N' Roses). Bolan had this to say, "Co-directing the video with Dale was a great learning experience.

"His energy is infectious, and his knowledge is vast. It was something I had never done before and probably wouldn't have if it weren't for Scotti Hill saying, 'You should direct our next video.' It was a lot like writing a song, but the characters are real. It was all about making my vision come to life." Watch the video below:

