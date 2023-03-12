Skid Row Added To Dates On KISS End Of The Road Farewell Tour

Skid Row have been tapped to support KISS at six shows on the upcoming European leg of their End Of The Road Farewell Tour this summer. They supported KISS on their 2000 farewell tour.
The shows featuring support from Skid run from June 12th through July 2nd and will include the stops in Amsterdam, Brussels, Lyon, Tuscany, Mannheim, and Cologne.
Earlier this month, KISS announced that they will be playing what they say will be the "absolute final shows of their final tour", this fall in North America that will culminate in their hometown of New York City with a two night stand at Madison Square Garden on December 1st and 2nd.
Skid Row dates with KISS:
6/12 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
6/13 - Brussels, Belgium - Palais 12
6/27 - Lyon, France - Halle Tony Garnier⠀
6/29 - Tuscany, Italy - Lucca Festival⠀
7/1 - Mannheim, Germany - SAP Arena
7/2 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
Recently announced Final KISS Tour Dates
10/29 - Austin, TX Moody Center
11/1 - Palm Springs, CA Acrisure Arena
11/3 - Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
11/6 - Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
11/8 - Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
11/10 - Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
11/12 - Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
11/13 - Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre
11/15 - Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre
11/18 - Montreal, QC Centre Bell
11/19 - Quebec, QC Videotron Centre
11/21 - Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
11/22 - Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
11/24 - Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena
11/25 - Indianapolis. IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse
11/27 - Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena
11/29 - Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena
12/1 - New York, NY Madison Square Garden
12/2 - New York, NY Madison Square Garden
