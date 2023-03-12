Skid Row Added To Dates On KISS End Of The Road Farewell Tour

Skid Row have been tapped to support KISS at six shows on the upcoming European leg of their End Of The Road Farewell Tour this summer. They supported KISS on their 2000 farewell tour.

The shows featuring support from Skid run from June 12th through July 2nd and will include the stops in Amsterdam, Brussels, Lyon, Tuscany, Mannheim, and Cologne.

Earlier this month, KISS announced that they will be playing what they say will be the "absolute final shows of their final tour", this fall in North America that will culminate in their hometown of New York City with a two night stand at Madison Square Garden on December 1st and 2nd.



Skid Row dates with KISS:

6/12 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

6/13 - Brussels, Belgium - Palais 12

6/27 - Lyon, France - Halle Tony Garnier⠀

6/29 - Tuscany, Italy - Lucca Festival⠀

7/1 - Mannheim, Germany - SAP Arena

7/2 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

Recently announced Final KISS Tour Dates

10/29 - Austin, TX Moody Center

11/1 - Palm Springs, CA Acrisure Arena

11/3 - Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

11/6 - Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

11/8 - Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

11/10 - Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

11/12 - Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

11/13 - Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre

11/15 - Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre

11/18 - Montreal, QC Centre Bell

11/19 - Quebec, QC Videotron Centre

11/21 - Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

11/22 - Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

11/24 - Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena

11/25 - Indianapolis. IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

11/27 - Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena

11/29 - Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

12/1 - New York, NY Madison Square Garden

12/2 - New York, NY Madison Square Garden

