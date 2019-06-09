News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Stone Temple Pilots Expand 'Purple' For 25th Anniversary

06-09-2019
Stone Temple Pilots

(hennemusic) Stone Temple Pilots will mark the 25th anniversary of their second album, "Purple", by releasing an expanded Super Deluxe Edition on September 13.

Following the smash success of their 1992 debut, "Core" - which hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200 on its way to a Grammy Award and US sales of more than 8 million copies - the San Diego, CA outfit returned to the studio for the follow-up.

Produced by Brenden O'Brien and led by the singles "Big Empty", "Vasoline" and "Interstate Love Song", "Purple" debuted at No. I in the US while going on to sell more than 6 million copies in the country.

The 3CD/1LP "Purple: Super Deluxe Edition" will include a newly remastered version of the original studio album on both CD and vinyl, plus unreleased versions of album tracks and rarities, along with an unreleased full concert recording from 1994.

The 25th anniversary reissue explores the making of the album with a mix of unreleased music that includes demos ("Unglued" and "Army Ants") and early versions of album tracks ("Meat Plow" and Interstate Love Song"), plus acoustic recordings ("Big Empty"). The collection also features three unreleased live performances from the 1994 KROQ Acoustic Christmas show, including a version of "Christmastime Is Here" from A Charlie Brown Christmas. Perhaps the biggest surprise of the new collection, however, is STP's previously unreleased demo of "She Knows Me Too Well," a song the Beach Boys originally recorded in 1965.

The expanded project closes with a previously unreleased recording of the band's August 23, 1994 concert in New Haven, Connecticut. The 17-song performance captures the band in top form with both electric and acoustic sets, featuring 10 songs from Purple along with hits from Core ("Plush" and "Sex Type Thing") and covers (David Bowie's "Andy Warhol" and Woody Guthrie's "Gypsy Davy").

September 13 will also see the release available both digitally and as a 2-CD Deluxe Edition. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Stone Temple Pilots Expand 'Purple' For 25th Anniversary

