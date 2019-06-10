News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Liam Gallagher Streaming New Song 'Shockwave'

06-10-2019
Liam Gallagher

(hennemusic) Liam Gallagher is streaming "Shockwave", as the lead single from his forthcoming second album, "Why Me? Why Not." The former Oasis rocker confirmed via a recent series of tweets that the record has been completed and that he filmed a video for the song over a two-day shoot in Budapest, Hungary.

"Why Me? Why Not" will mark the follow-up to Gallagher's 2017 solo debut, "As You Were", which topped the UK album charts and reached No. 30 on the US Billboard 200.

"It's a better record than 'As You Were,'" says the rocker, "which is saying something, as that was epic, wasn't it?" Gallagher wrote "Shockwave" with two of the key collaborators behind the debut, including Andrew Wyatt - who won the Academy Award for Best Original Song as co-writer of "Shallow" from the film, "A Star Is Born" - and the multiple Grammy-winner Greg Kurstin, who also produced the track, which was recorded in Los Angeles and at RAKStudios in London.

"I'm buzzing," adds Gallagher. "Buzzing to be alive, buzzing to be making tunes, raring to go. It's nice to be back with some new music because it means I can get out there, play some gigs and give some people some stick because that is what I do. Let's face it, it's boring without me."

Gallagher has returned to live action this past week in sync with the UK premiere of "As It Was", a new documentary that tells the story of how the singer launched a career comeback with Beady Eye and his solo material after Oasis ended in 2009; the film will screen in US this fall when he opens select dates for The Who. Listen to the new song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


