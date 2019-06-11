News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Crown The Empire Release 'Sudden Sky' Video

06-11-2019
Crown The Empire

Crown The Empire have released a new music video for their single "Sudden Sky," which is the follow up to their previous two tracks "what i am" and "20/20."

The band offered these comments, "We're born into this world with nothing. No preconceptions. No knowledge of how we got here. No awareness of what or who we are. This is where conformity begins...

"Today, our society is being shaped by the digital revolution. Technology is growing at an exponential rate. Humans are more connected than ever before. Unlimited information is in the palm of our hands. But there's something wrong...we've become emotionally disconnected.

"Instead of confronting our problems, we numb them with drugs and technological overload. We're addicted to social media and instant gratification. The lines between what's real and what's not are extremely blurred.

"There's a glitch in this system and we need to find a solution before it's too late...The music video for 'Sudden Sky' is a visual representation of this never[ending cycle. By watching this, you are submersing yourself into our view on the current state of humanity. Thank you for listening. We hope you enjoy." Watch the video here


Related Stories


Crown The Empire Release 'Sudden Sky' Video

Crown The Empire Release 'what i am' Video

Pierce the Veil, Falling In Reverse and Crown The Empire Tour

Crown The Empire And Frontman Dave Escamilla Part Ways

More Crown The Empire News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Journey's Neal Schon Tributes Prince With 'Purple Rain' Cover- Led Zeppelin To Get Hearing Over 'Stairway To Heaven' Lawsuit- Radiohead Respond To Hack With Release- more

Guns N' Roses, Black Sabbath Supergroup Rock Music Festival- Stones Share John Lennon Led Supergroup Performance- Amen's Casey Chaos Arrested For Domestic Violence- more

Metallica Continue As Master Of Tours- KISS Was Dishonored At Rock Hall Induction- Black Sabbath Stars To Appear At 50 Years Opening- Sebastian Bach- Five Finger Death Punch- more

Slipknot Livestreaming Festival Performance This Weekend- Brian Wilson Cancels Shows For Mental Health Reasons- Dr. John Dead At 77 Of A Heart Attack- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Journey's Neal Schon Tributes Prince With 'Purple Rain' Cover

Led Zeppelin To Get Hearing Over 'Stairway To Heaven' Lawsuit

Radiohead Respond To Hack With Release Of OK Computer Sessions

Ex-Motley Crue Star Surprised At Inclusion In The Dirt Biopic

Bob Mould Covers The Buzzcocks and Announces Tour

Garth Brooks Breaks U2's Mile High Record

Crown The Empire Release 'Sudden Sky' Video

Strung Out Streaming New Song 'Daggers'

Killing Joke's Jaz Coleman Teams Up With Deflore For New EP

My Morning Jacket Announce The Tennessee Fire Anniversary Plans

Rick Wakeman Expands The Grumpy Old Rock Star Tour

Hammerfall Streaming New Song '(We Make) Sweden Rock'

Bent Knee Share First Song From Forthcoming Album

Widow's Peak Announce Summer Tour

Gov't Mule Preview 'Bring On The Music'

Howlin Rain Announce Under The Wheels Live Album Series

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Six Reasons Judas Priest Are Still a Potent and Primal Live Band

Foreigner Live In AZ

Passport: Minyeshu- Waves of Joy- Psoy Korolenko

Marty Thompson - My Kind Of Woman

Caught In The Act: Michael Buble Live

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.