Radiohead Respond To Hack With Release Of OK Computer Sessions

06-11-2019
Radiohead

Radiohead are now offering up the full 18 hours of the recording sessions for their acclaimed album "OK Computer", after Thom Yorke's minidisc archive were stolen last week.

Jonny Greenwood explains why they decided to release the sessions, "We got hacked last week - someone stole Thom's minidisc archive from around the time of OK Computer, and reportedly demanded $150,000 on threat of releasing it.

"So instead of complaining - much - or ignoring it, we're releasing all 18 hours on bandcamp in aid of Extinction Rebellion. Just for the next 18 days. So for 18 [pounds] you can find out if we should have paid that ransom.

"Never intended for public consumption (though some clips did reach the cassette in the OK Computer reissue) it's only tangentially interesting. And very, very long. Not a phone download. Rainy out, isn't it though?" Grab them here


