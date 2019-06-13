News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Aerosmith See 'Good Chance' Of New Music Coming

06-13-2019
Aerosmith

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry believes that there is a good chance for a new album to comes from the band due the dynamics of them playing their Las Vegas residency instead of embarking on a big tour.

Perry sat down with Guitar Player Magazine along with his bandmate Brad Whitford and they were asked about the possibility of the band recording to the follow-up to their 2012 album "Music From Another Dimension!"

Whitford confirmed that the band has discussed it but says it hasn't gone beyond that. He said, There's been talk, but it's just talk. It's not like we're sitting there and we've got 40 songs to cut. There's not a lot of material on the table. But we could go in the studio and do something - do some covers, whatever. The key would be to keep it light and keep it fun. That's what it's supposed to be about, right?"

Joe on the other hand, was more hopeful. He said, "I think by playing together in this sort of situation, where we don't have to get to a different city every night and be in a different venue, it's going to open up some doors to us getting into a creative mode again, just by changing the paradigm a little bit. So I actually think there's a good chance something like a new record could come out of this experience."


