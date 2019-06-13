Liam Gallagher Releases 'Shockwave' Video

(hennemusic) Former Oasis star Liam Gallagher is premiering a video for his newly-released track, "Shockwave." Directed by Francois Rousselet, the clip is for the lead single from the rocker's forthcoming second album, "Why Me? Why Not"; due September 20, the project marks the follow-up to 2017's "As You Were."

Gallagher wrote "Shockwave" with Andrew Wyatt - who won the Academy Award for Best Original Song as co-writer of "Shallow" from the film, "A Star Is Born" - and album producer Greg Kurstin.

"I wrote some songs on my own for the last album, but this time it's all co-writes," explains Gallagher. "Reason being is I want it to be even better than 'As You Were.' I know my strengths and I know my limitations. I'm an OK songwriter, but I'm a great singer and frontman.

"I want the second album to be a step-up because the hardest thing to do is to make something the same, only better. So that's what we've done." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





