News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Liam Gallagher Releases 'Shockwave' Video

06-13-2019
Liam Gallagher

(hennemusic) Former Oasis star Liam Gallagher is premiering a video for his newly-released track, "Shockwave." Directed by Francois Rousselet, the clip is for the lead single from the rocker's forthcoming second album, "Why Me? Why Not"; due September 20, the project marks the follow-up to 2017's "As You Were."

Gallagher wrote "Shockwave" with Andrew Wyatt - who won the Academy Award for Best Original Song as co-writer of "Shallow" from the film, "A Star Is Born" - and album producer Greg Kurstin.

"I wrote some songs on my own for the last album, but this time it's all co-writes," explains Gallagher. "Reason being is I want it to be even better than 'As You Were.' I know my strengths and I know my limitations. I'm an OK songwriter, but I'm a great singer and frontman.

"I want the second album to be a step-up because the hardest thing to do is to make something the same, only better. So that's what we've done." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Liam Gallagher Releases 'Shockwave' Video

Liam Gallagher Streaming New Song 'Shockwave'

Liam Gallagher Questioned By Police Over Domestic Assault Suspicion 2018 In Review

Liam Gallagher Questioned By Police Over Domestic Assault Suspicion

Liam Gallagher Releases 'I've All I Need' Video

Liam Gallagher Rocks Rolling Stones London Concert

Liam Gallagher Releases 'Paper Crown' Video

Liam Gallagher Leads Rolling Stones' No Filter Tour Special Guests

Liam Gallagher Announces As You Were Fall Tour

Liam Gallagher Announces North American Solo Tour

More Liam Gallagher News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses' Slash Sees A New Wave For Rock Coming- Led Zeppelin Launch First US Tour In 50th Anniversary Video Series- Aerosmith See 'Good Chance' Of New Music Coming- more

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger 'Feeling Pretty Good' After Heart Surgery- Woodstock 50 In New Setback After Losing Venue- Rush's Cinema Strangiato Hitting Theaters For One Night- more

Journey's Neal Schon Tributes Prince With 'Purple Rain' Cover- Led Zeppelin To Get Hearing Over 'Stairway To Heaven' Lawsuit- Radiohead Respond To Hack With Release- more

Guns N' Roses, Black Sabbath Supergroup Rock Music Festival- Stones Share John Lennon Led Supergroup Performance- Amen's Casey Chaos Arrested For Domestic Violence- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses' Slash Sees A New Wave For Rock Coming

Led Zeppelin Launch First US Tour In 50th Anniversary Video Series

Aerosmith See 'Good Chance' Of New Music Coming

Helmet Announce 30th Anniversary Tour

Creedence Clearwater Revival Announce Live At Woodstock Album

Pink Floyd Stream 1969 Performance Video

Liam Gallagher Releases 'Shockwave' Video

Rolling Stones Havana Moon Film Hittin Theaters This Fall

Wolves At The Gate Streaming New Song 'Drifter

David Lee Roth Releases New Three-Part Podcast Episode

Singled Out: John Van Deusen's Whatever Makes You Mine

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger 'Feeling Pretty Good' After Heart Surgery

Woodstock 50 In New Setback After Losing Venue

Rush's Cinema Strangiato Hitting Theaters For One Night Only

Metallica Play Tribute To Thin Lizzy's Phil Lynott

Steve Miller Band Announces Welcome To The Vault

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

On The Record: Father's Day Edition

Six Reasons Judas Priest Are Still a Potent and Primal Live Band

Foreigner Live In AZ

Passport: Minyeshu- Waves of Joy- Psoy Korolenko

Marty Thompson - My Kind Of Woman

Caught In The Act: Michael Buble Live

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.