Alter Bridge Announce New Album 'Walk The Sky'

(hennemusic) Alter Bridge have announced plans to release their new brand new studio album, "Walk The Sky", alongside dates for a fall tour of Europe in support of the project.

Due October 18, the band's sixth studio record was produced by longtime associate Michael "Elvis" Baskette. The set will be previewed by the lead track, "Wouldn't You Rather", which will arrive before the end of the month.

Alter Bridge will head out on a worldwide tour beginning in September; the series will open in the US before heading to Europe - with guests Shinedown, Sevendust and The Raven's Age - for shows in November and December. See dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





