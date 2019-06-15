|
Metallica Dad Ray Burton Remembers Late Son
06-15-2019
Gibson is celebrating Father's Day with the release of an interview with Ray Burton, the father of late legendary Metallica bassist Cliff Burton. We were sent the following excerpts:
"Cliff knew what he wanted to do and went out and did it," says Ray. "How could you not support a child who has that initiative already in their system and wanting to learn an occupation like that? The way he pursued music and the enthusiasm he showed toward the playing, we thought, 'well, let's see what happens.' Then when he came and said, 'Can you support me for five years?' not long after that, it was absolute history."
Related Stories
Metallica Dad Ray Burton Remembers Late Son
Metallica Play Tribute To Thin Lizzy's Phil Lynott
Video From Metallica's Slane Castle Show Goes Online
Metallica Continue As Master Of Tours
Metallica's NBA Finals Anthem Performance Goes Online
Metallica Stars To Rock The NBA Finals
Metallica Share Live Video For Black Album Classic
Metallica Three-Peats At No. 1 On Tour Chart
Metallica Stream Live Video From Paris Concert
Metallica Share Gratitude To Fans For Day Of Service