Metallica Dad Ray Burton Remembers Late Son

Gibson is celebrating Father's Day with the release of an interview with Ray Burton, the father of late legendary Metallica bassist Cliff Burton. We were sent the following excerpts:

"Cliff knew what he wanted to do and went out and did it," says Ray. "How could you not support a child who has that initiative already in their system and wanting to learn an occupation like that? The way he pursued music and the enthusiasm he showed toward the playing, we thought, 'well, let's see what happens.' Then when he came and said, 'Can you support me for five years?' not long after that, it was absolute history."



Burton's advice to fathers and artists, "It's a love affair with my child because he wasn't just a good musician, he was an exceptionable human being. There's so much great music out there, and it's to be enjoyed. ...Support them. Look at your kids as a treasure that you treat with love. Encourage them as much as you can and help them. Encourage them without being demanding. Allow them to be themselves and be kind to them." Watch the interview here





Related Stories

Metallica Play Tribute To Thin Lizzy's Phil Lynott

Video From Metallica's Slane Castle Show Goes Online

Metallica Continue As Master Of Tours

Metallica's NBA Finals Anthem Performance Goes Online

Metallica Stars To Rock The NBA Finals

Metallica Share Live Video For Black Album Classic

Metallica Three-Peats At No. 1 On Tour Chart

Metallica Stream Live Video From Paris Concert

Metallica Share Gratitude To Fans For Day Of Service

More Metallica News

Share this article



