News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Metallica Dad Ray Burton Remembers Late Son

06-15-2019
Metallica

Gibson is celebrating Father's Day with the release of an interview with Ray Burton, the father of late legendary Metallica bassist Cliff Burton. We were sent the following excerpts:

"Cliff knew what he wanted to do and went out and did it," says Ray. "How could you not support a child who has that initiative already in their system and wanting to learn an occupation like that? The way he pursued music and the enthusiasm he showed toward the playing, we thought, 'well, let's see what happens.' Then when he came and said, 'Can you support me for five years?' not long after that, it was absolute history."

Burton's advice to fathers and artists, "It's a love affair with my child because he wasn't just a good musician, he was an exceptionable human being. There's so much great music out there, and it's to be enjoyed. ...Support them. Look at your kids as a treasure that you treat with love. Encourage them as much as you can and help them. Encourage them without being demanding. Allow them to be themselves and be kind to them." Watch the interview here


Related Stories


Metallica Dad Ray Burton Remembers Late Son

Metallica Play Tribute To Thin Lizzy's Phil Lynott

Video From Metallica's Slane Castle Show Goes Online

Metallica Continue As Master Of Tours

Metallica's NBA Finals Anthem Performance Goes Online

Metallica Stars To Rock The NBA Finals

Metallica Share Live Video For Black Album Classic

Metallica Three-Peats At No. 1 On Tour Chart

Metallica Stream Live Video From Paris Concert

Metallica Share Gratitude To Fans For Day Of Service

More Metallica News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Slash Talks New Guns N' Roses Album- Cheap Trick Cover Nilsson Classic- Metallica Dad Ray Burton Remembers Late Son- Alter Bridge Announce New Album 'Walk The Sky'- more

Paul Stanley Explains Why KISS Could Continue- Bruce Springsteen Releases 'Western Stars' Video- Stone Sour's Roy Mayorga Not Trying To Fill Vinnie Paul's Shoes- Sammy Hagar- more

Guns N' Roses' Slash Sees A New Wave For Rock Coming- Led Zeppelin Launch First US Tour In 50th Anniversary Video Series- Aerosmith See 'Good Chance' Of New Music Coming- more

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger 'Feeling Pretty Good' After Heart Surgery- Woodstock 50 In New Setback After Losing Venue- Rush's Cinema Strangiato Hitting Theaters For One Night- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Slash Talks New Guns N' Roses Album

Cheap Trick Cover Nilsson Classic

Metallica Dad Ray Burton Remembers Late Son

Alter Bridge Announce New Album 'Walk The Sky'

Ghost Unplug For 'Dance Macabre' Performace

The Mavericks Launch 30th Anniversary World Tour

David Gilmour Streams Final Podcast Episode

Singled Out: Hold Me Hostage's Bender

Paul Stanley Explains Why KISS Could Continue

Bruce Springsteen Releases 'Western Stars' Video

Stone Sour's Roy Mayorga Not Trying To Fill Vinnie Paul's Shoes

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Release 'I Can't Drive 55' Live Video

Singled Out: Chaos Magic Featuring Caterina Nix's Furyborn

Trisha Yearwood Announces Every Girl On Tour

Atreyu Star Reveals When Band Will Begin Next Album

The Moody Blues' John Lodge Revisits Classic Songs And B Yond

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Paul McCartney Live At The Kohl Center

On The Record: Father's Day Edition

Six Reasons Judas Priest Are Still a Potent and Primal Live Band

Foreigner Live In AZ

Passport: Minyeshu- Waves of Joy- Psoy Korolenko

Marty Thompson - My Kind Of Woman

Caught In The Act: Michael Buble Live

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.