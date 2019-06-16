311 Ask What The?! With New Song

311 have released a lyric video for their brand new song "What The?!" The track comes from the band's forthcoming album "Voyager," which will be hitting stores on July 12th.

Lead singer Nick Hexum had this to say about the new song, "'What The?!' is 311 in full jam band mode. This one is super fun to play live with lots of tasty riffs from the mind of Tim Mahoney.

"He does some ripping soloing in this one. Lyrically, it's a grab-bag of random stream-of-conscience mostly from SA. It's about navigating life's travails to find the sweet stuff. Looking forward to playing this one under the stars!" Watch the video here.





