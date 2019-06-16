News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

311 Ask What The?! With New Song

06-16-2019
311

311 have released a lyric video for their brand new song "What The?!" The track comes from the band's forthcoming album "Voyager," which will be hitting stores on July 12th.

Lead singer Nick Hexum had this to say about the new song, "'What The?!' is 311 in full jam band mode. This one is super fun to play live with lots of tasty riffs from the mind of Tim Mahoney.

"He does some ripping soloing in this one. Lyrically, it's a grab-bag of random stream-of-conscience mostly from SA. It's about navigating life's travails to find the sweet stuff. Looking forward to playing this one under the stars!" Watch the video here.


Related Stories


311 Ask What The?! With New Song

The Offspring and 311 Cover Each Other's Hits

The Offspring and 311 Announce Summer Amphitheater Tour

311 Release 'Til the City's on Fire' Video

311 Announces Fall Tour Dates And 311 Day Details

311 Release 'Too Much To Think' Music Video

311 Reveal Unique Cover For New Album 'Moisaic'

311 Announce Unity Tour Summer 2017 Dates

311 Streaming New Song 'Too Much To Think'

More 311 News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
David Lee Roth Meeting With Van Halen Brothers To Discuss Plans- Journey's Steve Perry Excited By Response To 'Traces'- 311 Ask What The?! With New Song- more

Slash Talks New Guns N' Roses Album- Cheap Trick Cover Nilsson Classic- Metallica Dad Ray Burton Remembers Late Son- Alter Bridge Announce New Album 'Walk The Sky'- more

Paul Stanley Explains Why KISS Could Continue- Bruce Springsteen Releases 'Western Stars' Video- Stone Sour's Roy Mayorga Not Trying To Fill Vinnie Paul's Shoes- Sammy Hagar- more

Guns N' Roses' Slash Sees A New Wave For Rock Coming- Led Zeppelin Launch First US Tour In 50th Anniversary Video Series- Aerosmith See 'Good Chance' Of New Music Coming- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
David Lee Roth Meeting With Van Halen Brothers To Discuss Plans

Journey's Steve Perry Excited By Response To 'Traces'

311 Ask What The?! With New Song

Metallica Share 'Here Comes Revenge' Live Video

Killswitch Engage Frontman Jesse Leach Excited About 'Epic' New Album

Brantley Gilbert Releases New Song 'Man That Hung The Moon'

Caleb Johnson Comes Full Circle With Rival Sons Frontman

Michael Schenker Fest Release 'Rock Steady' Video

Wednesday 13 Reissues Albums On Vinyl and Digitally

Devin Townsend Announces ERAS Part Box Set

MC5 And The Stooges Stars Lead Guests On Mitch Ryder's New Album

Clutch Announce UK And European Tour

He Is Legend Release 'Boogiewoman' Video

Harm's Way Launching North American Summer Tour

Bloody Hammers Release 'Let Sleeping Corpses' Lie Video

All The Colours Bring Back 90s Alt Rock With 'Tear It Down'

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Paul McCartney Live At The Kohl Center

On The Record: Father's Day Edition

Six Reasons Judas Priest Are Still a Potent and Primal Live Band

Foreigner Live In AZ

Passport: Minyeshu- Waves of Joy- Psoy Korolenko

Marty Thompson - My Kind Of Woman

Caught In The Act: Michael Buble Live

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.