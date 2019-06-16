News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Metallica Share 'Here Comes Revenge' Live Video

06-16-2019
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming video of a performance their 2016 track, "Here Comes Revenge", from a June 11 concert at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct" song - which saw its live debut in Lubbock, TX back in March - has been featured regularly during the group's current European tour, which continues this week with a pair of shows in the UK.

This fall, Metallica will team up with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra to open the new Chase Center in San Francisco, CA on September 6.

Billed as S&M² (Symphony and Metallica 2) in honor of the 20th Anniversary of the pairing's 1999 live performance recording "S&M", the event will mark the inaugural show at the city's new arena and future home of the NBA's Golden State Warriors.

"There's more people on stage," says James Hetfield, "and there's actually real musicians on stage. And we're a lot more nervous. But it adds to the power. It adds to the opportunities for dynamics, for creating moods with the music, bringing people in, walls of sound - all kinds of great opportunities added by having a symphony along with you, along for the ride.

"It's a beautiful opportunity, and we're super proud that, after 38 years, there's still cool things like this on the horizon for us, and we're still able to explore and have some fun with some new friends."

Two days after opening night, Metallica will play an exclusive show for fan club members at the venue. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Metallica Share 'Here Comes Revenge' Live Video

Metallica Dad Ray Burton Remembers Late Son

Metallica Play Tribute To Thin Lizzy's Phil Lynott

Video From Metallica's Slane Castle Show Goes Online

Metallica Continue As Master Of Tours

Metallica's NBA Finals Anthem Performance Goes Online

Metallica Stars To Rock The NBA Finals

Metallica Share Live Video For Black Album Classic

Metallica Three-Peats At No. 1 On Tour Chart

Metallica Stream Live Video From Paris Concert

More Metallica News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
David Lee Roth Meeting With Van Halen Brothers To Discuss Plans- Journey's Steve Perry Excited By Response To 'Traces'- 311 Ask What The?! With New Song- more

Slash Talks New Guns N' Roses Album- Cheap Trick Cover Nilsson Classic- Metallica Dad Ray Burton Remembers Late Son- Alter Bridge Announce New Album 'Walk The Sky'- more

Paul Stanley Explains Why KISS Could Continue- Bruce Springsteen Releases 'Western Stars' Video- Stone Sour's Roy Mayorga Not Trying To Fill Vinnie Paul's Shoes- Sammy Hagar- more

Guns N' Roses' Slash Sees A New Wave For Rock Coming- Led Zeppelin Launch First US Tour In 50th Anniversary Video Series- Aerosmith See 'Good Chance' Of New Music Coming- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
David Lee Roth Meeting With Van Halen Brothers To Discuss Plans

Journey's Steve Perry Excited By Response To 'Traces'

311 Ask What The?! With New Song

Metallica Share 'Here Comes Revenge' Live Video

Killswitch Engage Frontman Jesse Leach Excited About 'Epic' New Album

Brantley Gilbert Releases New Song 'Man That Hung The Moon'

Caleb Johnson Comes Full Circle With Rival Sons Frontman

Michael Schenker Fest Release 'Rock Steady' Video

Wednesday 13 Reissues Albums On Vinyl and Digitally

Devin Townsend Announces ERAS Part Box Set

MC5 And The Stooges Stars Lead Guests On Mitch Ryder's New Album

Clutch Announce UK And European Tour

He Is Legend Release 'Boogiewoman' Video

Harm's Way Launching North American Summer Tour

Bloody Hammers Release 'Let Sleeping Corpses' Lie Video

All The Colours Bring Back 90s Alt Rock With 'Tear It Down'

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Paul McCartney Live At The Kohl Center

On The Record: Father's Day Edition

Six Reasons Judas Priest Are Still a Potent and Primal Live Band

Foreigner Live In AZ

Passport: Minyeshu- Waves of Joy- Psoy Korolenko

Marty Thompson - My Kind Of Woman

Caught In The Act: Michael Buble Live

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.