Metallica Share 'Here Comes Revenge' Live Video

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming video of a performance their 2016 track, "Here Comes Revenge", from a June 11 concert at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct" song - which saw its live debut in Lubbock, TX back in March - has been featured regularly during the group's current European tour, which continues this week with a pair of shows in the UK.

This fall, Metallica will team up with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra to open the new Chase Center in San Francisco, CA on September 6.

Billed as S&M² (Symphony and Metallica 2) in honor of the 20th Anniversary of the pairing's 1999 live performance recording "S&M", the event will mark the inaugural show at the city's new arena and future home of the NBA's Golden State Warriors.

"There's more people on stage," says James Hetfield, "and there's actually real musicians on stage. And we're a lot more nervous. But it adds to the power. It adds to the opportunities for dynamics, for creating moods with the music, bringing people in, walls of sound - all kinds of great opportunities added by having a symphony along with you, along for the ride.

"It's a beautiful opportunity, and we're super proud that, after 38 years, there's still cool things like this on the horizon for us, and we're still able to explore and have some fun with some new friends."

Two days after opening night, Metallica will play an exclusive show for fan club members at the venue. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

