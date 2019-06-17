Betraying The Martyrs Launching North American Tour Betraying The Martyrs have announced that they will be launching their very first North American headline tour this summer and also revealed they are working on a new album and a deal with Chris Adler's Kintsugi Management. The Summer Rapture Tour 2019 will feature support from Entheos, Within Destruction, Sentinels and Defying Decay and is scheduled to begin on June 28th in Stanhope, NJ @ The Stanhope House Frontman Aaron Matts had this to say, We are beyond excited to cover US soil on our first full US headlining tour. To be able to play a full energetic set to an audience that has been with us since day one is an absolute honor for us! "Along with a stacked line-up of sick bands, we're all stoked to get on the road! Come to a show and lose yourselves with us all, see you all in the pit!" (dates are below)



Adler had this to say about the new deal, Kintsugi is proud to be working with Betraying The Martyrs. I'm honestly excited to be working with a group of friends with a united vision. Betraying The Martyrs is doing something very special. It's labeled metalcore because it's easy to put every band in a box, but in this case, that is a mistake. They have taken time to study and have salvaged and fine-tuned all that I love in metal music. It's an exciting time for the band. "We believe in the guys and there's an incredible new album soon to drop. The band continues to grow a dedicated, international fan base via their hard work, vision and brutally contagious music. The new Betraying The Martyrs album is going to change the game. I'm sincerely thrilled to be involved with a group of people that focus and deliver."



Matts added, "We are beyond excited to announce our collaboration with the legendary Chris Adler and Kintsugi Management. To be on board the same ship as Chris and his incredible team has breathed new life into what we do. Their backing support goes beyond anything we have known previously. It's truly an honor. "With our next release in the barrel and ready to be fired into the world, we could not be any more prepared for the road ahead. We announce our signature to Kintsugiwith great pride." Summer Rapture Tour 2019 Dates:

6/28 - Stanhope, NJ @ The Stanhope House

6/29 - Frederick, MD @ Cafe 611

6/30 - Spartanburg, SC @ Ground Zero

7/1 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Purgatory)

7/2 - Ybor City, FL @ Crowbar

7/3 - Orlando, FL @ Soundbar

7/5 - Houston, TX @ The Secret Group

7/6 - Ft. Worth, TX @ Tomcats West

7/7 - Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

7/8 - Albuquerque, NM @ The Launchpad

7/9 - Mesa, AZ @ Club Red (Small Room)

7/10 - Los Angeles, CA @ 1720

7/11 - Orangevale, CA @ The Boardwalk

7/12 - Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom

7/13 - Armstrong, BC @ Hassen Memorial Arena

7/14 - Seattle, WA @ Club Sur Rocks

7/16 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

7/17 - Denver, CO @ The Roxy Theatre

7/18 - Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room

7/19 - Des Moine, IA @ Vaudeville Mews

7/20 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Whiskey Junction

7/21 - Cudahy, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

7/22 - Joliet, IL @ The Forge

7/23 - Hamtramck, MI @ The Sanctuary

7/24 - Toronto, ON @ Rockpile West

7/25 - Ottawa, ON @ Mavericks

7/26 - Quebec, QC @ L'Anti Bar & Spectacles

7/27 - Hartford, CT @ Webster Theater Underground

7/28 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Kingsland

Related Stories



Betraying The Martyrs Launching North American Tour More Betraying The Martyrs News Share this article

