Burning Witches Stream First Song With New Singer Burning Witches have announced their new frontwoman Laura with a stream of their forthcoming single "'Wings Of Steel", which will be digitally released on July 19th. Laura was recruited to replace Seraina, who surprised fans last week with her departure from the group. She released the following statement about her exit from the group, "Dear friends, for personal reasons and after much deliberation I've decided to fully dedicate myself to my band Dead Venus and to leave the band Burning Witches. For the last four years I have had an incredible journey but I feel now that is the time to explore the challenge my own project is offering me. I would like to thank my family, friends and of course the fans for the incredible support. "I also thank the band, the label and the management for all their help. There are a lot of beautiful experiences I'll keep with me forever. My debut album for Dead Venus titled Bird Of Paradise will be released later this year. So my life remains exciting! I wish the WITCHES all the best and good luck for the future!" Burning Witches Romana had this to say,"This is of course a very sad moment for all of us. We have been very close for the last few years and have achieved a lot together. It's with great sadness we have to accept that Seraina wants to move on and we wish her the best of luck for that! Your time with the Witches will never be forgotten! For us as a band it is important now to look to the new challenges ahead and the new record - the show must go on! Yes we are super thrilled that we have found Laura so quickly via our Dutch connection Sonia. We know it is impossible to replace a great voice in exactly the same way, that is why Laura is the perfect choice for us. She will bring her own strength and personality into the Witches! We will not change the identity of the band, we will continue playing the music we love! Laura is an experienced and crisp vocalist with a wide range and a crazy enough personality to be one of US! Please give her a warm welcome - she has already won many metal hearts at our first show with her at Sweden Rock Festival! We will continue to spread the magic of the witches - thanks for all the support over the years!" New singer Laura added, "Dear Burning Witches fans of the world, I am really excited and know that I have big shoes to fill! I want to thank you that you've given me this opportunity and also the Burning Witches for their trust and the warm welcome they've given me into their sisterhood! Being able to play the music I love with great people, performing at those amazing shows and festivals, and being supported by a fantastic team is a dream that has come true for me. I can't really wish for more! We are working our asses off at the moment to bring the magic to you all! Keep the fire burning! See you soon on the road and thanks for the support!" Check out the new song here.

