KK's Priest, Paul Di'Anno and Burning Witches Announce Priests, Killers & Witches Tour

Tour poster

Original Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing's new band KK's Priest have announced the Priests, Killers & Witches Tour which will also feature original Iron Maiden frontman Paul Di'Anno and Burning Witches.

The short trek will be kicking off on October 7th in Birmingham at the O2 Institute and will wrap up on October 12th in London at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire.

Downing had this to say, "It was frustrating not being able to play live during Covid, so it's very exciting to finally be going out on tour. We have also recorded a new KK'S PRIEST record, so now we have the opportunity to pick and play songs from both our albums and also from my legendary catalog.

"It's killer to have Paul Di'Anno on the bill with us. This tour becomes a somewhat historical event, with two major players in Priest and Maiden in years past. We also look forward to having Burning Witches joining us on these dates.

"Now it's time for the world to see KK'S Priest live. This three-band package is fantastic, and we can't wait to see our fans in the U.K."

KK'S Priest also features former Judas Priest vocalist Tim "Ripper" Owens, guitarist A.J. Mills (Hostile), bassist Tony Newton (Voodoo Six) and drummer Sean Elg (Deathriders, Cage).

10/07 - Birmingham - O2 Institute

10/08 - Glasgow - Swg3

10/10 - Nottingham - Rock City

10/11 - Manchester - O2 Ritz

10/12 - London - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

Related Stories

Singled Out: Crystal Joilena's The High Priestess

Judas Priest Announce Metal Masters European Tour

Judas Priest Announce Metal Masters UK Tour

KK's Priest Recruit Paul Di'Anno To Support At Debut Show

More Priest News