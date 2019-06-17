News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Delain Guitarist Leaving Group After Music Festival

06-17-2019
Delain

Delain have announced that guitarist Merel Bechtold will be exiting the band following their performance at the Graspop music festival this weekend.

The band will be playing the main stage 2 at on the Stenehei in Dessel, Belgium this coming Sunday. Both the band and Merel have released statement about the change.

The group had this to say, "Today we are sharing the news with you that Merel has decided to leave Delain and focus on different musical ambitions. Merel's performance with us at Graspop will be her last show as a permanent band member of Delain.

"We are aware this is very short notice, and this we regret for those of you who wanted to catch a last show with her as a part of the team. However, this is a friendly departure, and we are respecting Merel's wishes in doing so. We had an amazing ride sharing the stage with this fireball and we are excited to see the results of her new
endeavours."

Merel added, "Dear all, I am sorry to inform you that on Graspop I will play my last show with Delain. After almost five amazing years the time has come for me to focus on my own dreams. Because of my previous band commitments my attention diverged from my own music and the path I want to follow, and I feel I need to give myself the time and opportunity to explore my musical ambitions. This is probably the hardest decision of my life, but in the end it's important to follow your heart and be happy. I want to thank my bandmates and crew, I will miss you dearly! Also huge thanks to all the amazing people I've met on the road. And most importantly I want to thank YOU for all those amazing and warm memories! It's been a pleasure."

The group concluded, "Although we will miss Merel on the road with us, we realize that our busy schedules require loads of time and commitment, and we understand and respect her decision to focus on her own path. We will continue performing live as a five-piece as before, and look forward to finishing the work for our upcoming studio album, the upcoming festival season, our US tour with Amorphis and Anneke van Giersbergen and our European Masters Of Destiny Tour. We hope to see you all soon! Thank you Merel, we wish you nothing but the best!"


Related Stories


Delain Guitarist Leaving Group After Music Festival

Delain Announce New Release Hunter's Moon

Delain Recruit Nightwish Star For Danse Macabre Tour

More Delain News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Diagnosed With Cancer- Guns N' Roses Announce New U.S. Reunion Tour Dates- Robert Plant Streaming New Digging Deep- The Hollywood Vampires- more

David Lee Roth Meeting With Van Halen Brothers To Discuss Plans- Journey's Steve Perry Excited By Response To 'Traces'- 311 Ask What The?! With New Song- more

Slash Talks New Guns N' Roses Album- Cheap Trick Cover Nilsson Classic- Metallica Dad Ray Burton Remembers Late Son- Alter Bridge Announce New Album 'Walk The Sky'- more

Paul Stanley Explains Why KISS Could Continue- Bruce Springsteen Releases 'Western Stars' Video- Stone Sour's Roy Mayorga Not Trying To Fill Vinnie Paul's Shoes- Sammy Hagar- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Diagnosed With Cancer

Guns N' Roses Announce New U.S. Reunion Tour Dates

Robert Plant Streaming New Digging Deep

The Hollywood Vampires To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

Black Veil Brides Restitching Their Wounds For Anniversary

Shania Twain Announces Let's Go Las Vegas Residency

The Night Flight Orchestra Release 'Satellite' Video

Dirty Heads Release 'Super Moon' Video

Thom Yorke Announces Tomorrow's Modern Boxes American Tour

Heart Expand North American Comeback Tour

Delain Guitarist Leaving Group After Music Festival

Within Temptation To Take New Approach To Releasing Music

Noel Gallagher Performs Oasis Classic At Isle Of Wight Festival

Betraying The Martyrs Launching North American Tour

Burning Witches Stream First Song With New Singer

Weapons of Anew Touring With Scott Stapp and Messer

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Tab Benoit Live In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Paul McCartney Live At The Kohl Center

On The Record: Father's Day Edition

Six Reasons Judas Priest Are Still a Potent and Primal Live Band

Foreigner Live In AZ

Passport: Minyeshu- Waves of Joy- Psoy Korolenko

Marty Thompson - My Kind Of Woman

Caught In The Act: Michael Buble Live

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.