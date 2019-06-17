News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Guns N' Roses Announce New U.S. Reunion Tour Dates

06-17-2019
Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses have announced eight new U.S. dates for their Not In This Lifetime reunion tour that are in addition to their previously announced music festival appearances.

The new run of shows, featuring original members Axl Rose, Duff McKagan and Slash, will be kicking off on September 25th in Charlotte and wrapping up with a two-night stand in Las Vegas at Caesars Palace on November 1st and 2nd.

Other shows in the run include stops in Jacksonville, Wichita, Lincoln, Oklahoma City, and Salt Lake City. The band has previously announced appearances at the Louder Than Life Festival, Austin City Limits, Exit 111 Festival and Voodoo Festival. See all of the dates below:

09/25 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
09/28 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival
10/01 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
10/04 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits
10/07 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena
10/11 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits
10/15 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena
10/13 - Manchester, TN - Exit 111 Festival
10/18 - Guadalajara, MX - Estadio Jalisco
10/20 - Tijuana, MX - Estadio Caliente
10/23 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena
10/25 - New Orleans, LA - Voodoo Festival
10/29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena
11/01 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
11/02 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace


