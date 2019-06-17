Guns N' Roses Announce New U.S. Reunion Tour Dates

Guns N' Roses have announced eight new U.S. dates for their Not In This Lifetime reunion tour that are in addition to their previously announced music festival appearances.

The new run of shows, featuring original members Axl Rose, Duff McKagan and Slash, will be kicking off on September 25th in Charlotte and wrapping up with a two-night stand in Las Vegas at Caesars Palace on November 1st and 2nd.

Other shows in the run include stops in Jacksonville, Wichita, Lincoln, Oklahoma City, and Salt Lake City. The band has previously announced appearances at the Louder Than Life Festival, Austin City Limits, Exit 111 Festival and Voodoo Festival. See all of the dates below:

09/25 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

09/28 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival

10/01 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

10/04 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

10/07 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

10/11 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

10/15 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

10/13 - Manchester, TN - Exit 111 Festival

10/18 - Guadalajara, MX - Estadio Jalisco

10/20 - Tijuana, MX - Estadio Caliente

10/23 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena

10/25 - New Orleans, LA - Voodoo Festival

10/29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena

11/01 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

11/02 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace





