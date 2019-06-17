|
Guns N' Roses Announce New U.S. Reunion Tour Dates
06-17-2019
Guns N' Roses have announced eight new U.S. dates for their Not In This Lifetime reunion tour that are in addition to their previously announced music festival appearances.
The new run of shows, featuring original members Axl Rose, Duff McKagan and Slash, will be kicking off on September 25th in Charlotte and wrapping up with a two-night stand in Las Vegas at Caesars Palace on November 1st and 2nd.
Other shows in the run include stops in Jacksonville, Wichita, Lincoln, Oklahoma City, and Salt Lake City. The band has previously announced appearances at the Louder Than Life Festival, Austin City Limits, Exit 111 Festival and Voodoo Festival. See all of the dates below:
09/25 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
Related Stories
Guns N' Roses Announce New U.S. Reunion Tour Dates
Slash Talks New Guns N' Roses Album
Guns N' Roses' Slash Sees A New Wave For Rock Coming
Guns N' Roses, Black Sabbath Supergroup Rock Music Festival
Guns N' Roses' Dizzy Reed Animated For 'Forgotten Cases' video
Guns N' Roses Add New Dates To Fall Reunion Tour
Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard Lead Music Festival Lineups
Original Guns N' Roses Star Added To KISS Kruise IX
Guns N' Roses' Slash Upset Over Rumor
New Guns N' Roses Music Confirmed By Slash