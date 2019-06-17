News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Heart Expand North American Comeback Tour

06-17-2019
Heart

(hennemusic) Heart have expanded their upcoming North American tour with the addition of new dates this fall with Joan Jett & The Blackhearts joining as very special guests and Lucie Silvas opening.

Set to begin in St. Louis, MO on July 9, the four-month, 48-city series now includes additional stops in Newark, Little Rock, Memphis, Kansas City, St. Paul.

The "Love Alive" tour marks the first time in three years that Heart have regrouped for live dates, following an extended hiatus after an August 2016 incident that saw Ann Wilson's husband, Dean Wetter, involved in altercation with Nancy Wilson's children backstage during a hometown show in Seattle, WA; Wetter eventually plead guilty to two counts of fourth-degree assault and was put on two years of probation with no contact with his nephews.

Ahead of the tour, the Wilson sisters delivered their first performance together since the hiatus when they appeared at the Love Rocks NYC event at New York's Beacon Theatre on March 7. See the dates and ticket details here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


