Noel Gallagher Performs Oasis Classic At Isle Of Wight Festival

(hennemusic) Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds performed the Oasis classic, "Stop Crying Your Heart Out", during a June 14 headlining set at the Isle Of Wight Festival and video of the performance has been shared online.

The second single from 2002's "Heathen Chemistry" hit No. 2 on the UK charts, while the project topped the album charts on its way to triple platinum status in the country.

Gallagher headlined the opening night of the weekend event, which also saw performances by George Ezra, Garbage, Richard Ashcroft and Biffy Clyro, among others.

His show mixed solo material with several Oasis hits, and ended with his take on The Beatles' "All You Need Is Love." The rocker released a new EP, "Black Star Dancing", in sync with his appearance at the legendary festival as part of his European tour; the band will join Smashing Pumpkins for North American shows that begin in early August. Watch the video here.

