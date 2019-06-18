News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Alan Jackson: Small Town Southern Man Coming To DVD

06-18-2019
Alan Jackson

Eagle Rock have announced that they will be releasing the Alan Jackson: Small Town Southern Man documentary in DVD format on June 28th.

Here is the synopsis: Alan Jackson: Small Town Southern Man is a brand new feature-length documentary, comprised of archival interviews with Alan Jackson that tell the story of his career. Celebrating the work of this country music icon, the film reveals the stories behind songs such as "Chasin' That Neon Rainbow," "(Who Says) You Can't Have It All," "Someday," and his signature classic "Chattahoochee."

Tracing his steps from childhood to membership in the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the film explores Jackson's journey from his early Nashville days through the present (as evidenced in exclusive concert footage from his triumphant 25th anniversary tour, previously released on DVD via Eagle Rock Entertainment as Alan Jackson: Keepin' It Country - Live At Red Rocks).

Rare interviews with wife Denise Jackson, his mother, father, and sisters, as well as collaborators such as Jim McBride and producer Keith Stegall...music industry execs like Tim Dubois, Mike Dungan, Barry Coburn... and a list of artists and admirers that includes Allison Krauss, Lee Ann Womack, Easton Corbin and Carrie Underwood, are also included. Watch the trailer here


