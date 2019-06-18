Motley Crue Bringing The Dirt To New Format

(hennemusic) Motley Crue will release an audiobook edition of their 2001 memoir, "The Dirt: Confessions Of The World's Most Notorious Rock Band", on Tuesday, June 25.

Fans have gotten glimpses into the band's crazy world of backstage scandals, celebrity love affairs, roller-coaster drug addictions, and music in the band's autobiography since the book first came out and quickly became a New York Times bestseller.

Following its recent success as a Netflix biopic, "The Dirt" will make its audiobook debut next week, featuring the recorded voices of Sebastian York, Roger Wayne, Fred Berman, MacLeod Andrews and Hillary Huber.

Directed by Jeff Tremaine, the 2019 film follows Motley Crue's rise from the Los Angeles club scene to headline-making international stardom and stars Machine Gun Kelly as drummer Tommy Lee, Daniel Webber as singer Vince Neil, Douglas Booth as bassist Nikki Sixx and Iwan Rheon as guitarist Mick Mars. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





