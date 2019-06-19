News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Def Leppard Already Working On Next Album

06-19-2019
Def Leppard

Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen says that the band actually began recording tracks for their next studio album while they were out on the road last year.

Collen revealed the new during a chat with Planet Rock ahead of the band's headline performance at the Download Festival last week. He said,
"We started it last year actually, we started recording it last year on tour.

"Like on the Tesla album, we'd be in rooms like this and we'd be doing guitars. We've actually started the Def Leppard album a similar way. We've got the odd track on the go. And that's it, really. It's just how far you go."

He went on to discuss how this is a different approach than the band took with their 2015 self-titled record. "The last album we actually went in to do one or two songs, and within a week, we had 12 songs. And it shocked us. So, it was, like, 'This is an album already.'

"It ended up being more than that. That came together really quickly. And we didn't even plan that. So I think it's gonna be a different thing. There's a bunch of songs already on the go. So it's, yeah, a lot of fun." Check out the full album here.


