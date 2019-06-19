News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Megadeth's David Ellefson Reacts To Mustaine's Cancer News

06-19-2019
Megadeth

Megadeth bassist and cofounder David Ellefson spoke to "The Classic Metal Show on Monday, shortly after frontman Dave Mustaine revealed that he is battling throat cancer.

Ellefson said the following about Mustaine's sad news, "We were kind of bracing for the bomb today, knowing that we had to get an announcement out about it. Prayers from everybody, thoughts and prayers are always welcome.

"Dave has started his treatment. We've been in Nashville for the last almost month and a half working on the [new] album, so we were sort of watching this all unfold before us. And Dave, he has begun treatment, so things are moving forward with that.

"It just became a reality where it was, like, look, in order to do this treatment properly, follow the doctor's orders, Dave can't be undergoing treatment for cancer and out playing big rock concerts. So we had to say, 'All right. We've gotta just stop. We've gotta clear the deck and put this as the number one priority,' which is what the announcement was today - just addressing it and giving everybody a heads up that some shows are gonna have to go away until this all gets worked out.

We are keeping the [Megacruise]. The cruise, I think, is a beast of a different nature, because it's so many people on it, and we're kind of trying to figure out, and we may not totally know Megadeth's full participation in that until we see where Dave is at with healing after all the treatments and everything by that point.

"But we're optimistic that on some level, the band or band members, or who knows, maybe even the whole band, maybe we can have a participation on that.

"In the meantime, we've been working hard on the new album and it's coming along well. I think us getting down there back in May, last month, when we all convened at the studio there, it's like a house that we rented that we're working in.

"It's nice, 'cause me and Dirk and Kiko sleep there, and we wake up and all the stacks and gear and Pro Tools and everything's right there in the living room. So you can make music until you go to bed and make music as soon as you wake up or wake up one day and say, 'I don't wanna make any music at all. I'm gonna go stare at the cows on the pasture,' you can do that too.

"So it's a really good situation there. But we've made a lot of progress on the album, and I think that's something we can continue to do. If Dave hits a wall and needs to take a break just to get off the clock, then we'll do that. But at least we can be working productively and getting some stuff done on the album right now." Check out the full interview here.


Related Stories


Megadeth's David Ellefson Reacts To Mustaine's Cancer News

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Diagnosed With Cancer

Megadeth Star Tributes Late Angra Frontman Andre Matos

Megadeth Announce Special Youthanasia Anniversary Concert

Megadeth Expanding More Albums For Reissues

Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard, Megadeth Lead New Festival Lineup

Megadeth Star Reveals Timeline For New Album

Megadeth and Opeth Lead Psycho Las Vegas Lineup

Dave Mustaine Shares His Most Underrated Megadeth Song

Megadeth Guitarist Filling In For In Flames' Niclas Engelin

More Megadeth News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Def Leppard Already Working On Next Album- Megadeth's David Ellefson Reacts To Mustaine's Cancer News- The End Of KISS Won't Be Bittersweet For Paul Stanley- more

Motley Crue Bringing The Dirt To New Format- There's No Plans To Do Any More Rush Projects Says Geddy Lee- Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen 'Right Now' In New Video- more

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Diagnosed With Cancer- Guns N' Roses Announce New U.S. Reunion Tour Dates- Robert Plant Streaming New Digging Deep- The Hollywood Vampires- more

David Lee Roth Meeting With Van Halen Brothers To Discuss Plans- Journey's Steve Perry Excited By Response To 'Traces'- 311 Ask What The?! With New Song- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Def Leppard Already Working On Next Album

Megadeth's David Ellefson Reacts To Mustaine's Cancer News

The End Of KISS Won't Be Bittersweet For Paul Stanley

Rolling Stones Release Live 'Satisfaction' Video

Santana Performs On Jimmy Kimmel Live

Rubikon Announce First New Album In Four Years

The 69 Eyes Release Trailer For Forthcoming Album

Metal Supergroup Lightning Born Release 'Renegade' Video

Plaid Dracula Stream New Single 'No Reaction'

Singled Out: The End Of America's Break Away

Motley Crue Bringing The Dirt To New Format

There's No Plans To Do Any More Rush Projects Says Geddy Lee

Royal Republic Release 'Like A Lover' Video

Singled Out: Pete Wilde Making Rock 'n' Roll Black Again

Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen Classic 'Right Now' In New Video

Alan Jackson: Small Town Southern Man Coming To DVD

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Tab Benoit Live In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Paul McCartney Live At The Kohl Center

On The Record: Father's Day Edition

Six Reasons Judas Priest Are Still a Potent and Primal Live Band

Foreigner Live In AZ

Passport: Minyeshu- Waves of Joy- Psoy Korolenko

Marty Thompson - My Kind Of Woman

Caught In The Act: Michael Buble Live

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.